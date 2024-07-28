Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks at Iowa Democratic Party fundraiser
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks at Iowa Democratic Party fundraiser
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks at Iowa Democratic Party fundraiser
One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent and until now had avoided any hint of having material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Gov. Shapiro
The GQ spread appeared in 2000
Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public view for the first time since it sustained damage in the July 13 assassination attempt.The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention, with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude b
Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.
During an event in Florida, the former president urged attendees to vote and said that if reelected, they "won’t have to do it anymore"
After all the political tumult of the last month, Thursday’s latest New York Times/Siena College poll is full of findings unlike any we’ve seen this cycle, with one exception: who leads the presidential race. The poll found Donald Trump ahead of Kamala Harris by 1 percentage point, 48% to 47%, among likely voters. Other than the name of the Democratic candidate, “Trump +1” is a result that could have been from any other Times/Siena poll before President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate. Sign up for
Usha Vance expressed “revulsion” at former president Donald Trump and found the Jan. 6 insurrection “deeply disturbing,” her one-time friends have revealed.The potential second lady’s alleged distaste for her husband’s running mate began when Trump was elected in 2016 and was especially clear after Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol in a bid to overturn his defeat, the Washington Post reported.“Usha found the incursion on the Capitol and Trump’s role in it to be deeply disturbing,” the frie
The Heritage Foundation used mobile ad data to imply a conspiracy theory about Thomas Crooks, signifying a new era of political groups tracking citizens’ movements.
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan recalled death threats directed at his family following the 2020 election.
POMEROY, Ohio — Sitting in a KFC restaurant in the former coal-mining town of Pomeroy, Ohio, a few hours before JD Vance addressed the Republican National Convention, Curtis Ramsey, 18, recalled the first time he heard the Ohio senator’s name. It was last month, he said, in the Washington office of another Ohio Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan. Ramsey, who had never been to a big city or flown on an airplane before, was in the capital with two filmmakers seeking to draw attention to a new documentary
US historian and lecturer David Head outlines the presidential assassinations and attempts in US history and how the events impacted elections.
Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton is joining those criticizing vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s past statement about “childless cat ladies.” Bolton thinks the comment could resonate politically as much as 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s remarks describing some Trump supporters as “deplorables.” “I think these comments by Vance are really the 2024…
(Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency community has anxiously been awaiting a speech by Donald Trump on Saturday, but his opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have stolen Trump’s thunder by announcing that the former president is considering the creation of a massive government reserve of Bitcoin should he return to the White House. Most Read from BloombergHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersThat Sudden Market Drop Was Scary for Investors But Long OverdueTrump Gets Upstaged by
A fraud monitor says Trump 'does not intend to develop any estimations of value' from now on. Past net-worth statements earned him a $454M penalty.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris used her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats' likely White House nominee to excoriate the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as determined to roll back Americans' freedoms.
Israel has assassinated two dozen Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon since last fall amid an intelligence war employing cellphones, drones and fake rocks.
Kamala Harris is riding a wave of momentum, but Republicans sense vulnerabilities they can exploit.
Former FBI agent Pete Strzok, who was fired from the bureau in 2018 after his disparaging text messages about Donald Trump were made public, has reached a settlement with the Justice Department over his claims that his privacy rights were violated, according to his lawyers. In his 2019 lawsuit, Strzok and his lawyers argued that the FBI and DOJ unlawfully disclosed his private text messages disparaging Trump before and after the 2016 presidential election -- including the time frame during which Strzok helped lead the agency's investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server and Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Since 2015, the number of Americans who say they are ready for a female president has dropped by nine points, according to a new Times/SAY24 poll from YouGov poll. The survey, conducted after President Biden dropped out of the race, was designed to assess the electorate’s beliefs surrounding “gender bias,” and Vice President Harris’s chances…
ABC News is continuing preparations for an upcoming presidential debate, despite former President Donald Trump saying he won’t consider participating in a debate until the Democratic Party formally chooses its nominee.