Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks at Iowa Democratic Party fundraiser

KCCI - Des Moines Videos

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks at Iowa Democratic Party fundraiser

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Kamala Harris’ VP Frontrunner Accused of Sex Harassment Cover-up

    One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent and until now had avoided any hint of having material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Gov. Shapiro

  • Ana Navarro just posted a racy throwback pic of Melania — and the Internet has opinions

    The GQ spread appeared in 2000

  • Donald Trump Seen in Public Without Ear Bandage

    Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public view for the first time since it sustained damage in the July 13 assassination attempt.The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention, with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude b

  • Kamala Harris doesn't scare Republicans, but Mark Kelly absolutely should

    Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.

  • Trump Tells Christians They Won’t Have to Vote in Future: ‘We’ll Have It Fixed’

    During an event in Florida, the former president urged attendees to vote and said that if reelected, they "won’t have to do it anymore"

  • Major Shifts Beneath the Surface in a New Trump-Harris Poll

    After all the political tumult of the last month, Thursday’s latest New York Times/Siena College poll is full of findings unlike any we’ve seen this cycle, with one exception: who leads the presidential race. The poll found Donald Trump ahead of Kamala Harris by 1 percentage point, 48% to 47%, among likely voters. Other than the name of the Democratic candidate, “Trump +1” is a result that could have been from any other Times/Siena poll before President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate. Sign up for

  • Usha Vance Was ‘Appalled’ by Jan. 6 and Trump, Friends Spill

    Usha Vance expressed “revulsion” at former president Donald Trump and found the Jan. 6 insurrection “deeply disturbing,” her one-time friends have revealed.The potential second lady’s alleged distaste for her husband’s running mate began when Trump was elected in 2016 and was especially clear after Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol in a bid to overturn his defeat, the Washington Post reported.“Usha found the incursion on the Capitol and Trump’s role in it to be deeply disturbing,” the frie

  • Right-Wing Group Makes Questionable Claims About Man Who Shot At Donald Trump

    The Heritage Foundation used mobile ad data to imply a conspiracy theory about Thomas Crooks, signifying a new era of political groups tracking citizens’ movements.

  • Ex-GOP Official Takes Down Trump’s Candidacy With ‘Dangerous’ Description

    Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan recalled death threats directed at his family following the 2020 election.

  • In JD Vance Country, an Addiction Scourge That Won’t Go Away

    POMEROY, Ohio — Sitting in a KFC restaurant in the former coal-mining town of Pomeroy, Ohio, a few hours before JD Vance addressed the Republican National Convention, Curtis Ramsey, 18, recalled the first time he heard the Ohio senator’s name. It was last month, he said, in the Washington office of another Ohio Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan. Ramsey, who had never been to a big city or flown on an airplane before, was in the capital with two filmmakers seeking to draw attention to a new documentary

  • I've studied past assassination attempts in US politics. The most similar one to Trump's resulted in a loss in the election.

    US historian and lecturer David Head outlines the presidential assassinations and attempts in US history and how the events impacted elections.

  • Bolton on JD Vance, childless cat ladies: Hitting opponent’s supporters a bad strategy

    Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton is joining those criticizing vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s past statement about “childless cat ladies.” Bolton thinks the comment could resonate politically as much as 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s remarks describing some Trump supporters as “deplorables.” “I think these comments by Vance are really the 2024…

  • Trump Gets Upstaged by RFK Jr.’s Claims of ‘Bitcoin Fort Knox’

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency community has anxiously been awaiting a speech by Donald Trump on Saturday, but his opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have stolen Trump’s thunder by announcing that the former president is considering the creation of a massive government reserve of Bitcoin should he return to the White House. Most Read from BloombergHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersThat Sudden Market Drop Was Scary for Investors But Long OverdueTrump Gets Upstaged by

  • Trump will no longer send out his statements of worth

    A fraud monitor says Trump 'does not intend to develop any estimations of value' from now on. Past net-worth statements earned him a $454M penalty.

  • Harris holds her first fundraiser as the likely Democratic nominee as donors open their wallets

    PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris used her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats' likely White House nominee to excoriate the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as determined to roll back Americans' freedoms.

  • Israel is spying on Hezbollah commanders — and killing them one by one

    Israel has assassinated two dozen Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon since last fall amid an intelligence war employing cellphones, drones and fake rocks.

  • Three ways Trump is trying to end the Harris honeymoon

    Kamala Harris is riding a wave of momentum, but Republicans sense vulnerabilities they can exploit.

  • Former FBI agent Peter Strzok reaches $1.2 million settlement with DOJ: Lawyers

    Former FBI agent Pete Strzok, who was fired from the bureau in 2018 after his disparaging text messages about Donald Trump were made public, has reached a settlement with the Justice Department over his claims that his privacy rights were violated, according to his lawyers. In his 2019 lawsuit, Strzok and his lawyers argued that the FBI and DOJ unlawfully disclosed his private text messages disparaging Trump before and after the 2016 presidential election -- including the time frame during which Strzok helped lead the agency's investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server and Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

  • Number of Americans who say US ready for female president dipping: Survey

    Since 2015, the number of Americans who say they are ready for a female president has dropped by nine points, according to a new Times/SAY24 poll from YouGov poll. The survey, conducted after President Biden dropped out of the race, was designed to assess the electorate’s beliefs surrounding “gender bias,” and Vice President Harris’s chances…

  • ABC News still ‘full steam ahead’ with presidential debate, despite Trump backing off commitment

    ABC News is continuing preparations for an upcoming presidential debate, despite former President Donald Trump saying he won’t consider participating in a debate until the Democratic Party formally chooses its nominee.