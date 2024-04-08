Kentucky inmate charged with murder after allegedly beating another to death

A Kentucky inmate has been charged with murder for allegedly beating another inmate to death while incarcerated, according to Kentucky State Police.

The incident happened 8:11 a.m., Jan. 17 at the Allen County Detention Center. KSP said Robert Tomes, 35, assaulted Levi Parrish, 40, and Parrish was transported to the Bowling Green Medical Center.

Court documents say the attack happened in the commissary room. A jail official pushed Parrish into the room in an office and approximately 30 seconds later, Tomes began attacking Parrish.

It’s not believed Tomes or Parrish spoke to each other during the incident, according to court documents. Tomes was seen checking his surroundings and smiling before the assault occurred.

A KSP detective went to the hospital to interview Parrish but was unable to do so due to the extent of his injuries, according to court documents. Parrish suffered a broken nose from the assault.

Parrish died at the hospital nine days after the attack, KSP said.

Three jail deputies and five inmates saw the incident, according to court documents. Tomes declined to issue a statement to investigators.

Tomes was originally charged with second-degree assault from the incident, according to court records. KSP said an Allen County Grand Jury indicted Tomes for murder and first-degree persistent felony offender on March 27.

Tomes is being held on a $1 million bond for the murder charge, according to court records. He is also facing an active case of third-degree assault for allegedly punching a jail deputy in the face while the deputy was accommodating his cell.