Kentucky judge shot and killed in his chambers, governor says
A Kentucky judge was shot and killed in his chambers on Thursday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The incident occurred at the Letcher County Courthouse, the governor said.
"Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon," Beshear said in a statement on Thursday. "There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow."
The Letcher County Coroner confirmed to ABC News that a death occurred at the courthouse. The name of the deceased person has not been released.
The courthouse will be closed on Friday, according to an order by Letcher County Judge/Executive Terry Adams.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
