How Kentucky lawmakers could regulate AI in 2025
As the proliferation of artificial intelligence technology continues, Kentucky leaders are eyeing strategies for continued oversight — and potentially new legislation to deal with it.
As the proliferation of artificial intelligence technology continues, Kentucky leaders are eyeing strategies for continued oversight — and potentially new legislation to deal with it.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Outgoing North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation on Tuesday that would strip powers from several Democrats elected to statewide office this month, including removing the authority of Cooper's successor to appoint the state elections board.
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader of the Senate, opposed the provisions civil liberties groups came out against when the House considered the bill.
While incoming members pick paint and drapes for their new offices, departing members are shoved into a collective basement space.
Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence will be questioned over her 2017 meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad
Sen. Joni Ernst, who's set to lead the Senate's DOGE caucus, said she believes there's a "blueprint for success" for planned cuts.
Hong Kong has turned into a hub for many violations of U.S. trade controls, including export of controlled Western technology to Russia and the creation of front companies to buy Iranian oil, the bipartisan leaders of the House of Representatives Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party said in a letter to Yellen. The letter, scheduled to be publicly released on Monday, said that Hong Kong has shifted from being a trusted global financial center to a critical player in the deepening authoritarian axis of China, Iran, Russia and North Korea.
Fredericton city council avoided an attempt by a few councillors on Monday to send the 2025 municipal budget back to staff in hopes of finding $3 million to $4 million in savings.The $180-million budget was first presented to councillors earlier this month and was approved in principle at the time. It allocates funds to double the frequency of buses on the busiest routes and provide year-round patrols from uniformed security officers.The budget returned to council for a final vote Monday, but Co
Maggy Krell, a former prosecutor from Sacramento, won a seat in the California Assembly by a landslide while campaigning for abortion rights in Nevada.
Scuffles and fist fights erupted between the ruling party and opposition lawmakers in Serbia’s parliament on Monday, weeks after a deadly rail station roof collapse that ignited tensions in the Balkan state. The opposition wanted to discuss who is responsible for the crash that killed 15 people at the station in the northern city of Novi Sad on Nov 1.
Singer Rod Stewart received an inundation of supportive messages on Monday as he shared a major announcement. Take a look here...
Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.
"Nothing’s making me feel better than the fact that Donald Trump finally got his own Donald Trump,” said the “Late Night” host.
The 130-year-old guitar maker alleges that the instruments infringe on its design trademarks, particularly the famous Les Paul model.
A California man who went missing 25 years ago has been found at a hospital after his sister saw his picture in a news article, authorities said. The discovery unfolded when the sister called authorities on Friday to say she was sent a USA Today article published this spring that showed a photo of a man who looked like her brother, the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said. The woman's brother had vanished in 1999 from Doyle, California, which is near Reno, Nevada, authorities said.
Jason Kelce has spoken many times about his brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating, but we learned something new thanks to his appearance on Rich Eisen's show. He explained that he will turn down anyone who asks for Swift tickets (although he doesn't get those requ
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Former NHL player and TNT hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette was assaulted by several men during an altercation at a Scottsdale steakhouse on Sunday night.
The HGTV star shared multiple snaps of her letting loose in Mexico amid her ongoing divorce from ex Josh Hall
The "No Country for Old Men" actor revisited a bizarre evening with Trump that still haunts him to this day.
"The most fascinating part of the whole vacation was realizing that many people live for this place. The crowds…the prices…the lines. Never again for us."
OTTAWA — Here's how notable Canadian politicians and business groups are reacting to U.S. president-elect's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from Canada: