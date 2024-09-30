Kentucky lawman steps down as sheriff of the county where he's accused of killing a judge

A Kentucky lawman stepped down Monday as sheriff of the county where he's accused of walking into a judge's chambers and killing him in a shooting that stunned their Appalachian community.

Shawn “Mickey” Stines' departure from the Letcher County sheriff position after a long career in law enforcement was described as a retirement by one of his attorneys, Kerri Bartley. His decision was not the result of any ultimatum or a concession to prosecutors' allegations, she said.

“Rather, Sheriff Stines has made this decision to allow for a successor to continue to protect his beloved constituents while he addresses the legal process ahead of him,” Bartley said in a statement.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had called on Stines to resign and threatened to begin a removal process if he declined to do so.

“Every Kentucky county needs an active and a working sheriff,” the Democratic governor told reporters last week. “One of the most important roles of state government is to provide safety to our people. And right now, Letcher County doesn’t have an active and a working sheriff.”

The Letcher County judge-executive will be responsible for appointing a new sheriff, Beshear said.

Stines, 43, recently pleaded not guilty to murder and is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. The preliminary investigation indicated Stines shot District Judge Kevin Mullins multiple times following an argument inside the courthouse, according to Kentucky State Police.

No details about a possible motive have been offered by police.

Mullins, 54, who held the judgeship for 15 years, died at the scene, and Stines surrendered. If convicted, he could serve 20 years to life in prison. Since he’s accused of killing a public official, he could potentially face the death penalty. Stines is being held in another Kentucky county.

The Kentucky attorney general’s office is collaborating with a special prosecutor in the case.

The fatal shooting stunned the tight-knit town of Whitesburg, the Letcher County seat, with a population of about 1,700 near the Virginia border in southeastern Kentucky. At the judge's funeral in a high school gym, he was remembered for his public service.

Those who know both the sheriff and the judge have had nothing but praise for them, recalling how Mullins helped people with substance abuse disorder get treatment and how Stines led efforts to combat the opioid crisis. They worked together for years and were friends.

Stines' attorney said Monday that the now-former sheriff wanted to thank his staff, past and present, along with others who worked with him during his more than 22 years of service.

“He asks for your thoughts and prayers of support for him and his family; and asks that their privacy be respected during the judicial process,” his attorney said.

Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press