Kentucky man dies after being stabbed during a domestic dispute, authorities say

A Laurel County man died after his stepson allegedly stabbed him during a domestic dispute, police said.

The Laurel County Sheriffs’ Office was called to a residence off Gail Avenue about a mile west of London at around 11 p.m. Friday.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, two men — a stepfather and a stepson — were involved in a domestic dispute following a fight where the stepfather assaulted the stepson’s mother.

The fight became physical between the men and a single stab wound to the chest killed 37-year-old Kaney Hiram Hoskins, who was pronounced dead by the Laurel County Coroner at the scene.

No information was provided by authorities about the stepson or whether charges are pending.

The case will be presented to a Laurel County grand jury.

Laurel County is located about an hour south of Lexington along Interstate 75.