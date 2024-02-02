How Kentucky middle school employees reacted after winning lottery

Associated Press

A federal judge has rejected a request by Virginia's largest school system to toss out a lawsuit accusing it of indifference to a middle school student's claims of sexual abuse and harassment. The Fairfax County School Board filed a motion in November asking to dismiss the long-running suit, saying it had uncovered evidence that the former middle schooler had fabricated allegations that she was raped and sexually abused by classmates inside and outside of the school. In a recently unsealed order, however, U.S. District Court Judge Rossie Alston said the school system “overreached” in seeking dismissal at this stage based on a claim of fraud upon the court.