Kentucky plant explosion damages nearby homes
At least 11 employees were taken to hospitals after an explosion on Tuesday at a Louisville, Kentucky, business that produces natural color for foods and drinks. (AP video by Dylan Lovan)
Lakshmi also tells PEOPLE why it was important for her daughter, Krishna, 14, to see the images: "I want her to see womanhood in all its stages"
The man tapped for the top international role inside the Trump White House isn't just predicting the defeat of Canada's Trudeau government: He's celebrating it.Mike Waltz has a vast digital footprint on international issues in his six years as a congressman, following careers in business, defence policy, and as a decorated special-forces veteran.He's been selected by Donald Trump for the powerful position of national security adviser in the next White House, the president-elect confirmed in a st
Quebec provincial police have confirmed that the body found in a Montreal nature park on Oct. 30 was that of kidnapping victim and cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.In late summer, before Mirshahi's body was discovered, a woman was arrested and charged in the murder and quadruple kidnapping that occurred in late June in Old Montreal.On Aug. 22, Joanie Lepage, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of Mirshahi, 25, in Les Cèdres, a municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.Mirshahi
President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo
Donald Trump announced several additions to his forthcoming administration on Tuesday—including the shocking selection of Fox News host and Army National Guard veteran Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense. “Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First,” Trump said in a statement. “With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down.” Hegseth’s role requires Senate confirmation.
She debuted her baby bump with an emotional nod to Machine Gun Kelly.
The star pays "cinematic homage to feminine beauty and its power" in the new campaign for Tom Ford's Runway Lip Color
The late night host tore into the son of the president-elect over a “bold” social media post.
The Houthis launched a complex attack consisting of anti-ship missiles and drones, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday.
The subtle transformation might make you do a double take.
Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet
Ruth Ben-Ghiat said this reason for voting for Trump would have “very sad” consequences.
What would you do if you'd just been dealt a devastating, extremely public defeat?If your answer is "drink wine in leggings," then vice-president and former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris can do you one better: Drink wine in leggings, sporting a messy bun, while playing Connect 4."Back to where it all began only a few months ago," Harris's 40-year-old niece, Meena Harris, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that depicted a smiling, laughing Harris sitting cross-legged on the
A group that studies wild horses in Alberta, Canada, on Monday shared trail-cam footage showing a stallion and herd members intently defending a foal from wolves. “A lot of people ask us if the Stallion would try to protect his foal from wolves,” Help Alberta…
Royal biographer Robert Hardman reveals what was said in the updated version of “Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story”
I spoke with three chefs for advice on cooking this special steak.
Now that almost all votes have been counted it’s clear how close this race really was.
Neal Katyal warns the president-elect that even a conservative Supreme Court likely won't be on board with this part of his agenda.
The "Daily Show" host slammed this as a "losing strategy" that's been known for decades.
The Tesla boss weighed in after "SNL" cast member Chloe Fineman said he treated her poorly behind the scenes of the sketch show.