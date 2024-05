The Canadian Press

A new study has linked the legalization of cannabis with a rise in the number of Ontario seniors visiting emergency rooms. The number of people aged 65 and over checking into ERs in Ontario for what amounted to cannabis poisoning grew sharply over an eight-year period, particularly after cannabis was legalized, according to the report published Monday in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine. "These are not people getting too high, being giddy and laughing," said Dr. Nathan St