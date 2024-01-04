Kentucky state senator introduces legislation to combat childhood poverty

The Canadian Press

CALEDON, Ont. — An Ontario woman has been charged after police allege she threw bottles at cars while standing in the middle of a rural highway on New Year’s Eve and then bit two officers during her arrest. Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called on Sunday around 3 p.m. to reports of an intoxicated person throwing bottles at cars and people while standing on Highway 50 south of Highway 9, in Caledon, Ont., northwest of Toronto. Police say the woman had a dog with her that had allegedl