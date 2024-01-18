Kentucky’s top two boys basketball teams playing at Scott County this weekend.

They won’t be able to settle who’s the best basketball team in the state, but media poll No. 1 Great Crossing and No. 2 Lyon County will be in action in Central Kentucky this weekend as part of the all-day Dan Cummins Classic at Scott County High School in Georgetown.

Lyon County (18-1), featuring University of Kentucky signee Travis Perry along with fellow senior scoring threats Brady Shoulders and Jack Reddick, will take on No. 14 Woodford County (13-3) in the Classic’s late game, scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.

Perry, Kentucky boys high school basketball’s all-time leading scorer at 4,861 career points and counting through Wednesday, also recently broke the record for most free throws made in a career. His 845 free throws surpassed the previous top mark of 837 by Oneida Baptist’s Larry A. Gritton (1989-93).

Great Crossing (18-1) will face Male (12-5) in the Classic’s 6:15 p.m. game. The Warhawks have three double-figure scorers led by 7-foot center Malachi Moreno, one of the top junior post players in the nation.

Male dropped out of the media rankings this week, but remains in the Herald-Leader’s Dave Cantrall Ratings top 25 at No. 8.

Cantrall ranks Lyon County No. 1, Great Crossing No. 2 and Woodford County No. 21.

Unfortunately, Lyon and Great Crossing will have to win their respective regions and get to the Boys Sweet 16 to square off for real this year. The two did face each other in a preseason game Nov. 25, a 67-65 Lyon County win that counts for nothing.

Still, Saturday’s games should be fun. Woodford County has shown it remains a contender in the 8th Region after last year’s run to the state semifinals. Male has a number of players back from its 6th Region championship a season ago.

Lyon County’s Travis Perry scored 33 points in the Lyons’ 83-63 win over host Lexington Catholic in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic championship game on Dec. 30. The Lyons return to Central Kentucky on Saturday.

Dan Cummins Classic

At Scott County High School

10:30 a.m.: Royal Spring vs. Lexington Catholic (eighth grade boys)

11:30 a.m.: Scott County vs. West Jessamine (freshman boys)

1 p.m.: Scott County vs. West Jessamine (JV boys)

2:45 p.m.: Scott County vs. Bourbon County (varsity girls)

4:30 p.m.: Scott County vs. Bullitt East (varsity boys)

6:15 p.m.: Great Crossing vs. Male (varsity boys)

8 p.m.: Woodford County vs. Lyon County (varsity boys)

