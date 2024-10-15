Kenya court declines to block Senate vote on deputy president's impeachment

Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua address legislators ahead of the lawmakers' vote over his impeachment motion at the Parliament buildings in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's high court on Tuesday declined to block this week's Senate vote on whether to remove Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office.

Last week opposition lawmakers voted with allies of President William Ruto in parliament to impeach Gachagua for allegedly stirring ethnic hatred, embezzlement and undermining the government, paving the way for the Senate to consider the issue.

Gachagua has said the impeachment motion was based on falsehoods that constituted a "political lynching", according to court documents seen by Reuters.

The Senate is due to debate Gachagua's impeachment on Wednesday and Thursday.

