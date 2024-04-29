Kenya dam bursts: More than 40 killed in Kamuchiri village

The government last week ordered the military to help with rescue operations [Kenya National Highways Authority ]

More than 40 people have died in Kenya after a dam burst following heavy rains and flooding, officials have said.

Homes were swept away and roads were cut off after the dam burst in Kamuchiri village in western Kenya.

"Forty-two dead, it's a conservative estimate. There are still more in the mud," Nakuru county governor Susan Kihika told AFP news agency.

More than 100 people have been killed in floods that have devastated parts of Kenya in the last month.

Rescue teams are digging through the mud in search of survivors in the village near the small town of Mai Mahiu, about 60km (37 miles) from the capital Nairobi, local media reports say.