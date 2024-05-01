Kenya flood toll rises to 179 as homes and roads are destroyed

Reuters
·1 min read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Floods and landslides across Kenya have killed 179 people since March, with hundreds of thousands forced to leave their homes, the government said on Wednesday, as dozens more were killed in neighbouring Tanzania and Burundi.

Torrential rain and floods have destroyed homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure across the region. The death toll in Kenya exceeds that from flooding triggered by the El Nino weather phenomenon late last year.

Last year's rains followed the worst drought in large parts of East Africa in decades.

In Kitengela, 33 km (20 miles) from Nairobi, Kenya Red Cross workers were helping to rescue residents whose homes were marooned by flood waters.

They were also trying to rescue tourists trapped at camps in Narok, 215 km from Nairobi, the Kenya Red Cross said on X.

Nairobi's highways authority said it had closed a section of a highway leading to the city and at least three other roads across the country due to flooding and debris.

The disaster prompted Pope Francis to speak out in sympathy with Kenyans during a general audience on Wednesday at the Vatican.

"I ... wish to express to the people of Kenya my spiritual closeness at this time as severe flooding has tragically taken the lives of many of our brothers and sisters, injured others and caused widespread destruction," he said.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Additional reporting by Keith Weir in London; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Nick Macfie)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Woman acquitted of historical sex offence against teen stepson

    WARNING: This story contains details of child sexual abuse.An Ontario woman has been acquitted of a sex crime against her teen stepson in Ottawa 40 years ago because the judge couldn't be sure that Canadians in the 1980s would have found it criminally immoral.It's a rare case because a woman stands accused, leaving the judge in a tough spot with little case law to lean on, according to a law professor who specializes in sexual offences. Still, Janine Benedet said it would have been helpful for t

  • ‘Disorderly’ Yellowstone tourist arrested after run-in with bison

    The visitor from Idaho was charged with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and approaching and disturbing wildlife.

  • Calgary contractor guilty of forgery tells judge he 'screwed up'

    A Calgary contractor who did work on the HGTV show Property Brothers apologized in court and told a judge he "screwed up" as he pleaded guilty to charges of forgery. Last summer, Alan Hrehirchuk, 54, was charged with fraud and forgery. On Monday, the fraud charges were withdrawn after the contractor pleaded guilty to forgery for issuing fake subcontractor invoices to a couple who had hired Hrehirchuk's company to do a major renovation on their home.After hearing arguments from prosecutor Greg Wh

  • A 98-year-old in Ukraine walked miles to safety from Russians, with slippers and a cane

    A 98-year-old woman in Ukraine who escaped Russian-occupied territory by walking almost 10 kilometers (6 miles) alone, wearing a pair of slippers and supported by a cane has been reunited with her family days after they were separated while fleeing to safety. Lidia Stepanivna Lomikovska and her family decided to leave the front-line town of Ocheretyne, in the eastern Donetsk region, last week after Russian troops entered it and fighting intensified. “I woke up surrounded by shooting all around — so scary,” Lomikovska said in a video interview posted by the National Police of Donetsk region.

  • Guilty-Pleading Jan. 6 Participant Wildly Shows He Learned Nothing From Prison

    Derrick Evans, now running for Congress, gave a jaw-dropping interview to CNN.

  • Murder trial underway for son accused of dismembering mother

    WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing details of violence.The trial of a Toronto man who is accused of brutally stabbing his mother to death in their Leslieville condo and dismembering her body in March 2022 got underway this week.On Monday, assistant Crown attorney Jay Spare told a Toronto jury that Dallas Ly stabbed his mother Tien Ly 27 times in their condo on Carlaw Avenue, before dismembering her body and carrying it in a shopping cart to Eastern Avenue, where Ly left her rema

  • Infant, grandparents among 4 killed in Highway 401 crash

    Two grandparents and their infant grandchild were among four people killed in a fiery crash east of Toronto on Monday after police pursued a liquor store robbery suspect driving the wrong way on Highway 401, Ontario's police watchdog says. Monica Hudon, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said the robbery suspect was also killed in the collision, which involved at least six vehicles. All four people were pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometr

  • Woman shot with 97 pieces of birdshot by neighbor while standing in her own yard

    A Pasco County woman said more than a year after she was shot by her neighbor while standing on her own property, she’s waiting for restitution and justice. Jessica Orlando was hit with dozens of pieces of birdshot after her neighbor shot her with a shotgun. The suspect claims he was shooting at her dogs.

  • Ark. Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old, Sending Him Nude Photos on 'Daily Basis'

    Reagan Gray, 26, is facing one count of sexual assault

  • Trucker was watching Netflix in crash that killed grandparents, cops say. He’s charged

    The Iowa couple were in Minnesota visiting family, according to an obituary.

  • Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring 4 others

    LONDON (AP) — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb early Tuesday, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said. A 36-year-old man was arrested in a residential area near Hainault underground station, police said. The incident is not being treated as terror-related or a “targeted attack.” Two police officers were in hospital being treated for stab wounds. Two other people were also injured. Chief Supt. Stuart Bel

  • Man stabs police officer from behind in Jerusalem’s Old City

    Israeli police released footage on Tuesday showing a man stabbing a police officer from behind in Jerusalem’s Old City. Two police officers were seen struggling to subdue the suspected attacker, dragging and pulling him to the ground.

  • Women killed man who took bag from their car near Wynwood, police say. They’re jailed

    Fredericka Sherice Pickett-Wilson, 29, and Antwoinse Lachaveia Clark, 36, are facing second-degree murder charges.

  • $9.5M sexual abuse class-action lawsuit against Stampede moves forward with 300 claimants

    About 300 people have joined a $9.5-million class action lawsuit against the Calgary Stampede, which admitted negligence after a serial sexual abuser worked for decades with teenage performers from the Young Canadians, a judge heard Tuesday. Lawyers for the claimants and Stampede were in court Tuesday to update Court of King's Bench Justice Paul Jeffrey on how the funds will be distributed and to work out details of a plan to notify all potential class members of an upcoming settlement approval

  • Family of Black teen shot in head after ringing doorbell of wrong home sues gunman and HOA

    The family of the Black teenager who was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell of the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, last year, filed a lawsuit Monday against the White man who shot him and the residential homeowners association where the house is located.

  • Slain 'Midtown Jane Doe,' Who Vanished in 1960s, ID'd Using DNA of 9/11 Victim's Mother

    Patricia Kathleen McGlone disappeared around 1969, and was found bound and strangled under a Manhattan building in 2003, police say

  • Niagara developer and his company fined $150K after selling new homes illegally: HCRA

    Ontario's homebuilders and vendors regulator has fined a Niagara man and his development company $150,286 after they were found guilty of selling new homes illegally.The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) previously provided documents to CBC outlining the 26 charges against Christopher Lamb and Novel Condominiums.The documents state Novel Condominiums entered into 26 agreements of purchase and sale for homes at 6591 Montrose Rd. before becoming registered as a vendor under the Ontario

  • Heavy snow causes tree damage, power outages in Calgary

    Heavy snow created some problems in Calgary. As Meghan Cobb reports, trees were knocked down and thousands of people woke up without power.

  • Hamilton police officer who assaulted Indigenous man in 'disturbing' act to be demoted for 1 year

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details.A Hamilton police officer will stay on the force after he violently assaulted an Indigenous man, kicking him in the head during his arrest. Brian Wren will be demoted in rank from first to second-class constable for one year and then will be reinstated to his current position, said Greg Walton, a retired Ontario Provincial Police Officer who chaired Wren's disciplinary hearing last week. As a result, Wren will earn around $14,000 less per year. Wa

  • Will Animal Tranquilizer Found in Suzanne Morphew's Body Lead to Re-Filed Murder Charges Against Husband?

    Barry Morphew was previously charged with murder, though the charges were dropped