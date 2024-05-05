Kenya floods death toll rises to 288 as heavy rains, flooding persist

Kenya said Sunday that the death toll from weeks of devastating rains and floods had risen to 228 and warned that there was no sign of a let-up in the crisis.

While Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania escaped major damage from a tropical cyclone that weakened after making landfall on Saturday, the government in Nairobi said the country continued to endure torrential downpours and the risk of further floods and landslides.

In western Kenya, the River Nyando burst its banks in the early hours of Sunday, engulfing a police station, school, hospital and market in the town of Ahero in Kisumu County, police said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but local police said water levels were still rising and that the main bridge outside Kisumu on the highway to Nairobi was submerged.

Weeks of heavier than usual seasonal rains, compounded by the El Nino weather pattern, have wreaked chaos in many parts of East Africa, a region highly vulnerable to climate change.

One fisherman had perished and another was missing, he added.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Flood-hit Kenya,Tanzania buffeted by Tropical Cyclone Hidaya

Scores killed in Kenya after dam bursts following weeks of heavy flooding

Scores dead in Tanzania and Kenya as heavy rains pound East Africa