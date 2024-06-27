Kenyan Army Facilitates Crowds Marching Through Nairobi Slum

As Kenyan police faced widespread allegations of beating and killing anti-government protesters, the army received praise after it safely shepherded vehicles and crowds through Kangemi, a slum on Nairobi’s western outskirts, on Thursday, June 27.

Footage from the scene shows troops and several army vehicles moving westward on Waiyaki Way in Kangemi, followed by crowds of people both in vehicles and on foot. Soldiers at the head of the procession are seen clearing debris off the road as they wave and give thumbs-up to locals observing from above.

According to local reports, the highway had been effectively shut down earlier that day, as protesters tried to make their way toward central Nairobi and were pushed back by police. Some protesters hurled stones at vehicles arriving from Nairobi, prompting criticism from other protesters.

The army cleared the highway, allowing vehicles and people traveling from Nairobi to return to Kangemi and neighboring areas, reports said. Credit: @dan_wabs via Storyful

