Kenyan cult leader ‘let his children eat’ as 400 followers starved to death

Paul Nthenge Mackenzie ordered his congregation to begin the deadly fast in stages - SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images

The leader of a Kenyan sect ordered followers to starve themselves to death to meet Jesus, but exempted his own children from the deadly edict, a court has heard.

Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie told his congregation to begin the fast in stages: starving their infants and children first, and arranging for adults to die last.

On Tuesday, a Mombasa magistrates’ court heard the first public evidence in a manslaughter trial over the deaths of more than 400 of his followers in one of the world’s worst cult-related tragedies.

The mass-grave site in Shakahola Forest, outside the coastal town of Malindi - YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Mackenzie, who is in his early fifties, and dozens of other suspects have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of manslaughter at Shakahola Forest camp, on an underdeveloped coastal strip in Malindi, about 75 miles north of the Kenyan capital, known for low literacy, poor health and poverty.

A 17-year-old former cult member, who gave evidence from behind a screen with her voice scrambled to protect her identity, said Mackenzie had given the order to fast in January 2023.

The witness, identified only as JCK, said his adherents obeyed without question and soon began to die one by one.

She said she saw six children from a single family die, but Mackenzie’s seven children were exempted from the decree.

She said: “In January 2023, the pastor issued a decree that all of us should begin fasting without interruption, without water and without even taking a shower until death.”

He told his followers “by fasting we would achieve redemption, end all human suffering and meet Jesus”.

The witness said: “I fasted also because l believed in him. I believed l would meet Jesus and redeem myself from all earthly suffering and meet Jesus when l died.”

Bodies are exhumed at Shakahola Forest, where Mackenzie and his family lived - YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Mackenzie, his wife Rodah and their children all lived in the forest with adherents, but they did not join the fast.

She told the court: “They didn’t fast with us because we were told Mackenzie and his family would come last.”

The witness said she fasted for 38 days, only surviving by taking small sips of water.

When police finally broke up the sect in April, as news of the deaths emerged, she said she had escaped into the forest with other followers.

Mackenzie’s lieutenants resisted the police rescue mission and forcibly moved adherents to different parts of the forest to escape detection.

She said: “While hiding in a house all the children died except two, including me.”

Mackenzie, his wife and 92 other members of his Good News International Church are charged with the manslaughter of 429 people including children.

Prosecutors allege Mackenzie and his lieutenants brainwashed his followers into a suicide pact using a messianic bible doctrine.

Paul Nthenge Mackenzie (right, first row) sits with his alleged accomplices at a court in Mombasa - AFP/Getty Images

He is facing murder charges and a charge of cruelty against children in two other courts.

The witness said when children first began dying, designated undertakers would wrap them in shrouds and bury them in shallow, concealed graves.

She said: “One man called Titus lost all his six children in this period.”

Mackenzie had preached against cosmetics and against “sinful” modern education, she said.

She recalled: “He said people should be natural. He also preached against formal school and modern medicine.”

Mackenzie gave his decree to fast while preaching at a village called Galilee.

The witness said: “I can remember this meeting on a Saturday.

“The pastor had called a huge meeting and he told us that he had received a message from Jesus, that something terrible was about to happen and so everyone was supposed to fast.”

The trial continues.