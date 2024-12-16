Kenyan gets 50 years for murder of LGBTQ+ activist

Edwin Chiloba was murdered in early January 2023 by his housemate [AFP]

Kenyan photographer Jacktone Odhiambo has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering his housemate, LGBTQ+ activist Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto, popularly known as Edwin Chiloba, nearly two years ago.

Judge Reuben Nyakundi said the decades-long sentence was based on the "diabolical manner" of the killing.

Chiloba, a 25-year-old fashion designer, was smothered to death and his body was dumped in a metal box on the roadside in Eldoret.

The murder sent shockwaves through the LGBTQ+ community in Kenya.

Justice Nyakundi said Odhiambo, 25, showed no remorse for the killing.

However, after the sentence was read out, Odhiambo caused a stir in the courtroom by falling down and crying.

"I have considered all factors and found that Odhiambo was a vengeful person who committed the killing of his close friend," said the judge.

Chiloba and Odhiambo had been housemates living near the University of Eldoret where Chiloba was a student. There were some reports that the two men were in a relationship.

The prosecution, led by Mark Mugun, told the court that Odhiambo splurged the activist's money after killing him.

Evidence from 23 witnesses, including DNA tests that linked Odhiambo to the crime scene, was also presented by the prosecution.

Chiloba's body was found with socks stuffed into his mouth and a piece of denim tied around his face.

A post-mortem indicated he had died from asphyxiation, caused by smothering.

The evidence also showed the suspect had sexually assaulted Chiloba before taking his life.

There had been speculation that this was a case of intimate partner murder but the court did not make any finding about the motive for the killing.

You may also be interested in:

[Getty Images/BBC]

Go to BBCAfrica.com for more news from the African continent.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

BBC Africa podcasts