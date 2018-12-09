Kenyans dominate StanChart Singapore Marathon, Soh Rui Yong retains local men's title

Participants for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon half-marathon and full-marathon events beginning their races at the Formula One Pit Building on 9 December, 2018. (PHOTO: Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon)

A total of 50,000 runners took to the streets of downtown Singapore over the weekend, as they took part in various race categories of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) against the backdrop of the city’s waterfront.

On Sunday (9 December), about 30,000 participants tested their endurance levels in the 21.1km half-marathon and 42.195km full-marathon, both of which flagged off at the Formula One Pit Building at Marina Bay in the early morning.

While last year’s marathon route started at Orchard Road and took participants on a scenic tour of heritage areas such as Little India, Arab Street and Chinatown, this year’s course took runners from the F1 Pit Building through the Central Business District to places such as West Coast Highway, Marina Barrage and East Coast Park before ending at The Float@Marina Bay.

Kenyans dominate elite categories

The men’s and women’s elite race categories saw Kenya runners snare all the podium places. In the men’s division, 24-year-old Joshua Kipkorir won on his debut, clocking 2hrs 12min 20sec to register the second-fastest time in the SCSM’s 17-year history. Felix Kirwa, the 2016 champion, came in second (2:13:42), while Andrew Kimtai (2:14:29) was third.

The Kenya men's winners (from left: third-placed Andrew Kimtai, runner-up Felix Kirwa and champion Joshua Kipkorir) celebrate their feat at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon. (PHOTO: Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon)

In the women’s category, 38-year-old Priscah Cherono broke away at the 40km mark to also finish in the second-fastest timing in the race’s history, clocking 2:32:12 to edge out compatriots Stella Barsosio (2:33:22) and Jane Jelagat (2:35:37).

Chernono said after her victory, “Yesterday was so hot, but today the conditions were good. I am so happy I won the race. I came to this race and I prepared myself, so now I’m dreaming.”

China's 2016 Rio Paralympics champion Zou Lihong wins the women's elite wheelchair marathon race at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon. (PHOTO: Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon)

This year’s event also saw the inaugural elite wheelchair marathon race. The men’s race was won by Japan’s Kota Hokonuie in 1:35:36, while China’s 2016 Rio Paralympic champion Zou Lihong (1:46:48) took top honours in the women’s race.

Soh Rui Yong tops again

In the Singapore men’s category, two-time SEA Games marathon champion Soh Rui Yong also emerged as the top local finisher for the second straight year. He clocked 2:41:48 to finish ahead of Mohamed Iskandar (2:49:45) and Giebert Foo (2:54:13).

Soh Rui Yong finishes as the top local finisher at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon for the second straight year. (PHOTO: Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon)

The 27-year-old Soh said, “It’s an honour to be this year’s National Champion, having competed against such a tough field. The race was a complete joy to run from start to finish, the organisation was smooth and the setup bodes well for future editions.

“The new two-day format seems to be well-received by the runners, and I hope that the local running scene continues to grow from strength to strength and join the competition.”

The Singapore women’s race was won by Lim Baoying (3:16:35), ahead of Rachel See (3:18:35) and Hu Xiuying (3:18:56).

