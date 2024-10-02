Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment as ruling coalition fractures

Kenyan lawmakers have launched an unprecedented motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua – accusing him of undermining the government, stoking ethnic tensions and corruption.

The move signals a widening rift between Gachagua and President William Ruto, with their once-close alliance now apparently in tatters.

A total of 291 members of parliament signed the motion – far exceeding the one-third threshold required to bring it to a vote. The impeachment drive was initiated by Mwengi Mutuse, an MP from Ruto's own coalition.

"Gachagua has inexplicably amassed a humongous property portfolio... primarily from suspected proceeds of corruption and money laundering", Mutuse said in the motion.

He accused Gachagua of accumulating wealth estimated at 5.2 billion shillings (€35.96 million) within two years, despite an annual salary of just €83,520.

The deputy president faces 11 grounds for impeachment, including allegations he contradicted Ruto in public and likened the government to a company, suggesting those who voted for the coalition had first claim on public sector jobs and development projects.

"The curse of Africa has always been tribalism and corruption", said Labour Minister Alfred Mutua on X. "This motion ... is not about politics but about saving Kenya's soul."

However, some analysts view the impeachment drive as a distraction tactic.



