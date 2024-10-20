Kenya's impeached deputy president says his security withdrawn, safety at risk

FILE PHOTO: Kenya's Deputy President Gachagua arrives to address legislators at the Parliament buildings in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's impeached deputy president, Rigathi Gachagua, said on Sunday his security protection team had been withdrawn and that President William Ruto would be responsible if anything happened to him.

Gachagua - who has dismissed the charges against him as politically motivated - told journalists his safety was at risk.

"It's the most unfortunate thing that has ever happened in this country that you can be so vicious to a man who helped you to be President," he told journalists, referring to Ruto, whose candidacy he supported in the 2022 elections.

Police spokeswoman Resila Onyango declined to make an immediate comment and said she would make inquiries about Gachagua's statement on the security protection. Ruto's spokesperson said they would comment later.

Senior protection is regularly scaled down for senior politicians after they leave office in Kenya.

Gachagua told journalists he case was different as he had launched a legal challenge to his impeachment so did not see his dismissal as final.

Gachagua was impeached on Thursday on five out of 11 charges including gross violation of the constitution and stirring ethnic hatred, in a motion that was backed by opposition lawmakers and Ruto allies. He denied all the accusations.

On Friday, parliament approved the appointment of Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki to replace Gachagua. But a court put Kindiki's swearing-in on hold pending the legal challenges from Gachagua and others.

Ruto, who has fallen out with Gachagua in recent months, has not commented on the impeachment proceedings.

On Sunday, while addressing a national holiday celebration, Ruto called for national cohesion and an end to "tribalism and exclusion".

