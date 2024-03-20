Keoyoung Sun: Eight dead as South Korea-flagged tanker capsizes off Japan coast

Eight sailors have died after a South Korean-flagged tanker overturned off the west coast of Japan.

One other person was found in a non-life-threatening condition while two others remain missing, Japan's coast guard said.

The Keoyoung Sun capsized off Yamaguchi prefecture after the crew radioed for help around 07:00 on Wednesday (22:00 GMT Tuesday).

The search is still on for another two sailors who were on board.

The ship was reportedly at anchor because of stormy weather. The coast guard said it was carrying 980 tonnes of acrylic acid.

The rescue operation has been taking place close to the city of Shimonoseki in the country's south-west.

The Japanese coast guard reports that the crew consists of two Koreans, eight Indonesians and one Chinese citizen.

Winds measuring up to 54km (33 miles) per hour were measured in the area on Wednesday.

Keoyoung Sun size comparison graphic

Map showing Keoyoung Sun's last location

-- Additional reporting by Chie Kobayashi in Tokyo and Kelly Ng in Singapore