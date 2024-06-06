Kep1er, Enhypen Head to Stage as KCON LA Sets 25 K-Pop Acts for July Edition

Leading K-pop acts including Enhypen, INI and Kep1er, which this week released new album “Kep1ergoing,” are all set to appear next month at KCON LA 2024.

More from Variety

The CJ ENM-backed event in Los Angeles, comprising a convention and multi-act concert series, will feature at least 25 group and solo acts from South Korea. It runs over three days from July 26-28 at the Crypto.com Arena, LA Convention Center and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza and has set Korean tech giant Samsung as its title sponsor.

Other artists confirmed to appear currently include: A.C.E, APOKI, BIBI, BOYNEXTDOOR, CRAXY, DRIPPIN, DXMON, god, HYOLYN, I-LAND 2, isaac hong, JEON SOMI, JO YURI, ME:I, NMIXX, P1Harmony, POW, STAYC, TAEMIN, TWS, ZEROBASEONE and ZICO.

The convention will feature four stages enabling larger scale fan interactions. The ‘Showcase’ stage will introduce talented rookies who have not yet made it to the U.S. and give them the opportunity to meet with a global audience. At ‘Meet & Greet,’ fans can have a closer meet-up opportunity with their favorite artists.

“Last year’s KCON LA marked a turning point and focused on expanding both the size and scope of KCON, such as having a major media partner for the first time and we are excited to build on this momentum,” Harry H.K. Shin, head of music entertainment at CJ ENM. “As a flagship K-pop Super Festival, we will make every effort to serve as a platform for launching K-pop artists’ global debuts and provide more opportunities than ever for intimate connections between fans and artists.”

KCON has been held in Los Angeles since 2012 and has welcomed 1.83 million fans over its 12 previous editions. Other iterations are also held in Tokyo and Hong Kong.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.