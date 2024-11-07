'We kept going in circles and finally got out'
Residents describe a harrowing escape from nearby blazes after receiving an evacuation order for California's Mountain Fire.
The mystery of the black balls that washed up on some of Sydney’s most iconic beaches last month has now been solved – and it’s more disgusting than you could ever imagine.
Homicide investigators have identified remains found in the Fraser River in Richmond, B.C., as those of a Surrey woman who was reported missing in February.Navdeep Kaur, 28, was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the 7800 block of Surrey, according to Surrey RCMP.In a statement at the time, police said that family was concerned for her health and well-being, and it was out of character for her not to contact them.On July 23, Richmond RCMP said they had found human remains in the Fraser
Paul Bernado, the killer behind some of the most disturbing murders in modern Canadian history, will be back before the parole board later this month.Bernardo is serving a life sentence for the violent kidnapping, sexual assault and murders of teenagers Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s. He has been designated a dangerous offender — making it unlikely that he will ever be released from prison He was also convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of 15-year-old Tammy
NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with fraud for claiming to own a storied Manhattan hotel where he had been living rent-free for years has been found unfit to stand trial, prosecutors said Wednesday.
David Mundt was arrested in connection with two cases of kidnapping and sexual assault in Texas and Arizona, police said
Ryan Coffey was sentenced to two years in prison, 10 years of supervised release afterward and saddled with just under $11,000 in fines and restitution for sexually molesting a 14-year-old.
Jason Hoganson, 53, is wanted over an alleged breach of his licence conditions by Northumbria Police.
Two men are facing a total of 176 charges, police say, linked to an alleged stolen vehicle operation running out of a legitimate Toronto car dealership."Altogether, their activities have caused financial loss of approximately $2.18 million, which affected both the dealership and unsuspecting members of the public," Det. Dan Kraehling said at a news conference Wednesday.Police say that beginning in August, investigators learned that two men — who were employed at what Kraehling described as a "na
York Regional Police have released video footage that appears to show the moment a suspect shot a man who was helping his neighbours during a home invasion in the Township of King on Monday evening.Police say they were called about the shooting at 6:23 p.m. in Nobleton, in the area of Paradise Valley Trail and Fairmont Ridge Trail, roughly 50 kilometres north of Toronto. Officers say two armed suspects broke into a home. The man, 39, was coming to the assistance of the homeowners when he was sho
Widespread snow for southern and central Alberta and Saskatchewan has prompted warnings for the region. Heavy, blowing snow threatens travel through Tuesday, with as much as 25 cm of snow on the line
Roxanne McKnight and Dusty Spencer were charged by misdemeanor information on Monday, Nov. 4
Aimee Hodgkinson-Hedgecox, 37, is sentenced for her role in the unrest at the Holiday Inn Express.
Michael DiGiorgio is charged with murder along with several other sex crimes
Some have suggested the creature is a lemur, but an animal expert believes the critter is something else
Ashley Rowland, 39, was arrested and charged with child abandonment, say police
The category three storm made landfall on Wednesday and is expected to bring storm surges and floods.
Police said it was reported that Melonie Ballenger "was last seen at her home" at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3
"I was so blessed to have such a wonderful, great spirited group find me," the rescued woman wrote on Facebook
Police have released video of a pair of suspects setting a Richmond Hill movie theatre ablaze over the weekend and are asking for the public's help to track them down.The fire happened Sunday in the area of East Beaver Creek and Highway 7, where police were called at about 11:10 p.m. No one was injured but there were people on the second floor, York Regional Police said in a news release on Tuesday.Security camera footage released by police appears to show a grey SUV stopping in front of the mov
Conservative MPs want New York Consul General Tom Clark to appear again before a parliamentary committee after the release of documents that show he expressed concerns about the suitability of his official residence in the city.Since the purchase of the new $9 million luxury apartment became public in July, the acquisition has been criticized by opposition MPs as overly lavish in light of the cost of living challenges facing Canadians.MPs have been probing the purchase for months. They've spoken