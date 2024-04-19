Kerby Joseph speaks about jersey reveal

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Veteran skip Brad Jacobs's time as a free agent didn't last long. Jacobs is joining third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert for next season — former teammates of Brendan Bottcher who are based in Alberta. Kennedy made the announcement on social media Wednesday evening. "Looking forward to playing with a familiar face!" Kennedy said as part of his announcement that Jacobs would be joining the team. "Me too Marc! Excited for the new challenge," Jacobs said in respon