Kering’s Caring for Women Dinner Raises Nearly $3 Million With Help From Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek Pinault and Naomi Watts

Between New York Fashion Week and the Toronto International Film Festival, it’s a busy season for celebrities, but that didn’t stop some of Hollywood’s biggest names from gathering at Kering’s third annual Caring for Women dinner on Monday at The Pool. The company’s eponymous foundation, which is celebrating its 16th anniversary, raised nearly $3 million to end gender-based violence.

“I’m only going to essentials,” said model and actress Hari Nef about her NYFW agenda. “This is a week about choosing who and what I support, and I choose to support women with Kering.”

Led by the organization’s honorary president, Salma Hayek Pinault, the event’s A-list co-chairs included Naomi Watts, Matthew McConaughey and Kim Kardashian.

After Manhattan gridlock delayed the red carpet and cocktails, guests such as Katy Perry, Ashley Graham and Julianne Moore wasted no time getting inside. Attendees ascended a staircase to a dimly lit lounge, where Julia Garner mingled with Lenny Kravitz and Hayek Pinault greeted Kardashian with an embrace.

Kering’s portfolio of brands was well represented among the crowd: Watts, Kardashian and Kerry Washington were clad in custom Balenciaga, while Hayek Pinault, Raye and Dakota Johnson sported Gucci gowns. The evening’s master of ceremonies, Gayle King, wore Alexander McQueen.

For the journalist, who typically wakes at 3 a.m. for “CBS Mornings,” staying up “on a school night” was well worth it. “Every now and again,” she said in her opening remarks, “you get to hang out with the cool kids.”

Arguably, the cool kids’ table was front and center, lined with co-chairs including Donatella Versace, Priyanka Jonas and Leonardo DiCaprio, who, even for the black-tie affair, didn’t abandon his incognito staple of a baseball cap.

When King introduced keynote speaker Viola Davis, the EGOT winner plugged her ears in humility as her indelible list of accomplishments was rattled off.

Davis recited her speech with the fervor of a monologue, though this was no act. The cause of domestic violence is particularly close to the actress, whose family was afflicted by abuse. In her address, she dared the crowd to imagine a world free from violence against women.

“It would look like women understanding that they’re already born whole, that all of who we are is ours,” Davis proclaimed. “It’s a world where you don’t spend your life protecting the reputation of your abuser while you succumb to depression, suicide, body dysmorphia, anger, grief.”

Following her remarks, Davis was ushered to her car, though she made sure to leave a generous check to the Kering Foundation.

The abrupt swing of a gavel commenced the auction, leaving some startled. Lydia Fenet returned to auctioneer the bash, holding court with a sense of humor.

“Forget about all of the money you have in your bank accounts,” she urged, encouraging one guest drinking water to switch to “something harder, like tequila.”

“I love this woman,” Jonas said to Hayek Pinault.

The lots ranged from an all expenses paid trip to Cannes Film Festival to an archival Pomellato cocktail ring — which also came with a luxury Milanese getaway. As one couple negotiated a bid on the 37-carat rubellite bauble, they announced that they were celebrating an anniversary.

“How many years?” Hayek Pinault shouted, encouraging them to up the ante to $80,000.

Kardashian and Lauren Sanchez both went in on the Balenciaga “Couture Experience,” a repeat of last year’s double bid. This time, along with another guest, they made it triple, raising a total of $525,000.

The final lot was a nude portrait of Madonna: a one-of-a-kind print photographed by Steven Meisel, which was originally featured in the racy 1992 coffee table book, “Sex.”

Worried the piece wouldn’t sell, Hayek Pinault grew nervous once Sanchez and Jeff Bezos — the expected buyers — departed. After all, she couldn’t disappoint her great friend Madge. The hostess polled Versace’s interest. “It’s fabulous,” the designer said, but she wasn’t interested.

The gavel came down at $70,000. Hopefully, Madonna would be satisfied.

