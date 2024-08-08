Kern County Child Support Services Ready Set Back to School Event

Reuters

Harvard University must face a lawsuit by Jewish students who accused the Ivy League school of letting its campus become a bastion of rampant antisemitism, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston found plausible accusations that Harvard was deliberately indifferent toward Jewish and Israeli students who said they feared for their safety after facing severe and pervasive harassment. The judge also said he was "dubious" that Harvard could claim that some of the pro-Palestinian or anti-Jewish activities was protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.