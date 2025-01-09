Kern County economy grows by 5.2% from 2022 to 2023
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
You can supplement your CPP and OAS with ETFs like BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV). The post Retirees: 3 Big Changes Coming to CPP and OAS in 2025! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
This dividend stock is one of the best options out there for long-term investors. While the yield isn't the highest, its long-term outlook is more than promising. The post This 5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Some investors see January as a bullish month for stocks.
If you want strong investments, then ETFs are your best option. Create a diversified portfolio, and never worry again. The post 3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Three top-tier Canadian stocks bumped their dividends in Q4 2024. If you don’t own them yet, consider buying them in 2025. The post 3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends (Again!) appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Let's dive into two very different businesses and why interest rate cuts could have similar impacts on both moving forward. The post Rate Cuts Could Mean Big Gains for These Canadian Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock is retreating for a second straight day today, with the shares sinking 6% this afternoon. Today’s decline comes after Cathie Wood’s top ETFs sold nearly 200,000 shares of PLTR stock yesterday. Also yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh assumed coverage of PLTR stock with an Underweight rating, citing valuation. Wood Sells […]
We recently published a list of the 12 Best Canadian Penny Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) stands against other best Canadian penny stocks to buy according to analysts. According to a report by the Government of Canada, released […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Good news on the U.S. economy is back to being bad for Wall Street, and the stock market slumped Tuesday following better-than-expected reports on the job market and business activity.
Quantum computing stocks are tumbling this morning after Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang contended yesterday that the technology would not be “very useful” for decades. Among the widely held names in the sector diving more than 30% are Rigetti Computing (RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), Quantum Computing (QUBT), and IonQ (IONQ). Speaking at Nvidia’s Analyst Day, […]
There are many strong plays in the market at any given time, each with its risk/reward ratio, and every investor's ideal pick is different. The post The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Baby boomer homeowners are sitting on a ton of equity right now. According to the Federal Reserve, they hold $17.3 trillion in home equity, roughly 50% of the country's total equity. This is in large...
BlackBerry stock has dropped back after a 2024 climb, but that should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a red flag. The post It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
TORONTO — The heads of Canada's biggest banks are finally seeing risks around mortgage renewals easing, only for worries about tariffs and political uncertainty to take their place.
As global markets navigate mixed performances and economic uncertainties, investors are increasingly seeking stability in their portfolios. In this environment, dividend stocks offer a compelling option for those looking to generate income while potentially benefiting from long-term capital appreciation.
This top dividend stock also comes with massive returns. Invest regularly, and watch the cash come in. The post Invest $1,500 Every Month and Create $2,454.72 in Passive Income From 1 Dividend Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Brookfield Business Partners: A private equity giant delivering 30% IRR and three times returns. See why this undervalued TSX stock could define this decade's returns. The post This Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
We recently published a list of 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Watch in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stands against other Jim Cramer stocks to watch in 2025. Jim Cramer in a latest program on CNBC commented on the bearish start of 2025 […]
Discover two time-tested TSX dividend stocks ideal for retirement planning. Learn why Enbridge and Brookfield Infrastructure offer the perfect blend of stability, income, and growth potential for long-term investors. The post Retirement Planning: 2 Safe Stocks for Long-Term Growth appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Helping the millions of Americans who ran up bills because they were uninsured or couldn't cover out-of-pocket costs was one of her big causes as vice president.