Kern County Public Works unveils walkway upgrades in disadvantaged neighborhood
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has been hospitalized and is in critical condition after he was assaulted in prison on Sunday.The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Pickton was the victim of a major assault at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution in Quebec. Pickton was taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident did not involve staff, according to the CSC."We are not able to disclose any additional details, including medical infor
Alex Murdaugh and the inmate he fought with will likely never see each other again.
It could be weeks or even months before crew members can leave, due to complications beyond their control. Here’s why they’re still confined – and how they’re coping
Kate Roughley, 37, strapped nine-month-old Genevieve Meehan face down on to a bean bag for more than 90 minutes.
Sean "Diddy" Combs apologized for assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. An entertainment attorney says it won't save his career.
In Vicki Wagner's family, it's simply referred to as "the tragedy."Almost 100 years ago, placid Balsam Lake, in the heart of the Kawarthas, was the scene of one of the worst pleasure craft disasters in provincial history: 11 boys and young men drowned when their oversized canoe capsized, in the dark waters, far from shore.Only four of the paddlers survived — including Wagner's grandfather, 15-year-old Leonard O'Hara."Tears were in his eyes when I asked him (about the tragedy)," she recalled duri
Diana Cojocari was expected to be released from the Mecklenburg jail on Monday. Her daughter, now 13, remains missing.
Griffin, who previously worked for both Mike Pence and Donald Trump, opened up about her experience as the cohosts discussed video of Diddy assaulting Cassie.
A Kentucky court has postponed pro golfer Scottie Scheffler's appearance on charges he injured a police officer and disobeyed commands outside the gates of Valhalla Golf Club as the venue hosted this year's PGA Championship. Scheffler, who was handcuffed and briefly jailed on Friday, had been due in court Tuesday, two days after finishing in the top ten at the PGA. “Today, over the objection of Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, the District Judge presiding in the case of Mr. Scheffler granted the defendant’s attorney’s motion to continue Mr. Scheffler’s arraignment from May 21 to June 3 at 9 a.m.," the statement said.
MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Investigators in Saskatchewan have released photos of items found near a campsite along with human remains of a person who they believe died a decade ago. RCMP say they're hoping someone will recognize the items and can help figure out the person's identity. Police say in a news release they began an investigation April 28 into human remains located at a makeshift campsite in a deeply forested area in the Rural Municipality of Moose Jaw. The release didn't specify whether it w
An Arizona man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 death of his wife, who was buried alive in a hand-dug grave near their home, authorities said. Seven years after the murder, David Pagniano decided to plead guilty before his trial was scheduled to start and allowed a judge to determine his sentence without a plea agreement. Pagniano, 62, also was sentenced on May 9 to a 16 ½-year prison term for kidnapping, forgery and fraud, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.
Seeking revenge for his stolen iPhone, Kevin Bui set a house on fire, killing an uninvolved family of five. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
The former Red Sox draft pick faces four felony charges after authorities said he expressed his intent to have sex with a 14-year-old girl while communicating with an undercover agent.
Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb ultimately confessed to the brutal murder of 14-year-old Bobby Franks
Global News has learned that serial killer Robert Pickton has been attacked in prison. His current condition is unknown at this time.
A residence in Arizona caught fire during the "hours-long" police standoff with the suspect on Friday, May 17
A Greek judge dismissed charges against nine Egyptian men accused of causing a shipwreck that killed hundreds of migrants last year and sent shockwaves through the European Union’s border protection and asylum operations, after a prosecutor told the court Greece lacked jurisdiction. More than 500 people are believed to have gone down with the fishing trawler, which had been traveling from Libya to Italy. Following the sinking, 104 people were rescued — mostly migrants from Syria, Pakistan and Egypt — and 82 bodies were recovered. (AP video by Petros Giannakouris and Derek Gatopoulos)
Authorities say alcohol "is believed to be a factor" in the Wacousta crash that left 2 people dead and more than a dozen relatives injured.
Marko Niketic, a 17-year-old senior at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview, Illinois, was killed in a Mother's Day crash; Taeyoung Kim charged.
Amal Clooney is one of the legal experts who recommended that the chief prosecutor of the world's top war crimes court seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and leaders of the militant Hamas group. The human rights lawyer and wife of actor George Clooney wrote of her participation in a letter posted Monday on the website of the couple's Clooney Foundation for Justice. She said she and other experts in international law unanimously agreed to recommend that Internation