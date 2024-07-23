Kern County reaction to Kamala Harris presidential endorsements
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Trump followers were in a tizzy after the former vice president thanked Biden for "putting the interests of our Nation ahead of his own" by ending his campaign.
Donald Trump’s niece flipped one of the former president’s favorite lines of attack.
"So now that Trump is the oldest person running for President — is that going to be the top news story from the media for the next several months? Or no?" — @notcapnamerica
While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?
Fox News host Dana Perino claimed Monday that it is “ridiculous” and “cutesy” for Democrats to call attention to how 78-year-old Donald Trump is the oldest presidential nominee in U.S. history.Perino’s plea comes after months of relentless attacks on Fox regarding President Joe Biden’s age and acuity—concerns that spread to the mainstream following his June debate performance and which ultimately led the 81-year-old to step down in an unprecedented move Sunday afternoon.On The Five, Perino and s
The former Trump aide’s criticism of Kamala Harris on Fox News earned a mocking response from her ex-husband.
The MSNBC host ripped Trump and his "most ardent super fans" after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.
Many of the marquee names in Democratic politics began quickly lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, but one towering presence in the party held back: Barack Obama. The former president has not yet endorsed Harris; in fact, he did not mention her once in an affectionate — if tautly written — tribute to President Joe Biden that was posted on Medium shortly after Biden decided to bow out Sunday. “Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dea
Bestselling author and faux hillbilly J.D. Vance is officially Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, God help us all. And even though it’s only been a few days, the nation has collectively forgotten all the sycophantic vice-presidential hopefuls left behind.But I haven’t.All the potential veeps were embarrassing in their own way. Marco Rubio: always a twerp, somehow became even twerpier when kissing up to the former president. Tim Scott shall always be remembered for totally coincidentally get
The "Daily Show" host had been highly critical of Biden's decision to run for reelection.
Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) reacts to Speaker Mike Johnson telling reporters he expects lawsuits attempting to fight the possible addition of Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic ticket.
Former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller raged on Fox News Sunday about President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 election, accusing Democrats of acting undemocratically.The ex-White House advisor spoke to host Laura Ingraham about Kamala Harris’ weaknesses as a potential successor to Biden as the Democratic nominee, calling her “napalm for working class voters” and claiming that her party is “in crisis.”“Well, they’re pretending it’s all exciting right?” Ingraham said, accusing Democrats
Five months after a New York judge held Donald Trump liable for committing business fraud, the former president on Monday appealed his $454 million civil fraud case. Trump and his co-defendants asked New York's Appellate Division to overturn February's ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron that found that the former president fraudulently inflated his net worth to secure better business deals. "It violates centuries of New York case law holding that NYAG cannot sue to vindicate alleged violations that are purely private in nature -- and, in this case, do not exist at all," defense lawyers wrote in a 95-page filing.
CNN’s Jeff Zeleny breaks down the potential candidates to join Vice President Kamala Harris as her running mate.
Just hours before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 race, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that such a move might lead to legal challenges. Johnson, R-La., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.
The Democratic fundraising website ActBlue reported it processed more than $100 million in donations since Sunday.
"There isn’t a single candidate where I agree 100% on every issue. What is important to me is voting for someone who has the best intentions for our country and not their party in mind."
Elon Musk, who recently endorsed Donald Trump, also seemingly mocked the vice president over the 2022 clip.
Two days before Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 race, donors complained of a ‘mismanaged’ call about the president’s future
State Sen. George Lang referenced civil war at JD Vance's first hometown rally in Middletown, Ohio.