Kern High School District hosts principal partners day

Associated Press

An outspoken pro-Israel professor at Columbia University has been temporarily barred from campus, a university spokesperson said Wednesday. Shai Davidai, an assistant professor at the Manhattan university's business school, had his campus access restricted effective Tuesday after repeatedly harassing and intimidating other employees, according to university spokesperson Ben Chang. Davidai, an Israeli citizen, has been among the most prominent campus critics of pro-Palestinian protests, saying that school officials have not done enough to crack down on the demonstrations, which he views as antisemitic.