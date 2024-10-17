Kern High School District hosts principal partners day
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Kern County Employers' Training Resource helping oil workers find a new career
The Greater Bakersfield Chambers hold a press conference to inform community members about Prop. 36
Columbia University has temporarily banned pro-Israel professor Shai Davidai from campus for “repeatedly harassing and intimidating” school employees, according to a university spokesperson.
Simu Liu was a guest dragon on CBC’s Dragons’ Den, the Canadian version of Shark Tank. After a clip of Liu criticizing a boba company for cultural appropriation went viral, some fans have taken it upon themselves to send death threats, something that the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star is condemning. …
Rising prices have caused many consumers to think twice about dining out, a trend likely very apparent to certain sectors of the industry.
"At some point, the mom sees her daughter also on her phone and has the nerve to yell at her daughter to get off her phone. THEN, the mom is back on her phone."
Atlantic Canadian universities say Ottawa's cap on foreign student enrolment has cost the region an estimated $163 million, according to a consultant's report.The report, conducted by Halifax-based Gardner Pinfold Consulting on behalf of the Association of Atlantic Universities, found the federal cap has resulted in a decline of nearly 3,000 international graduate and undergraduate students.Last month, the Liberal government said it would slash the number of international student permits it issu
Beshear said 90% of Kentucky’s children attend public schools, and defunding them would be a move in the wrong direction.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota school district has banned a police officer from working as a substitute teacher after a series of “racially harmful” actions that officials say included putting a student on the ground for a reenactment of the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer.
An outspoken pro-Israel professor at Columbia University has been temporarily barred from campus, a university spokesperson said Wednesday. Shai Davidai, an assistant professor at the Manhattan university's business school, had his campus access restricted effective Tuesday after repeatedly harassing and intimidating other employees, according to university spokesperson Ben Chang. Davidai, an Israeli citizen, has been among the most prominent campus critics of pro-Palestinian protests, saying that school officials have not done enough to crack down on the demonstrations, which he views as antisemitic.
WINNIPEG — After a lengthy review, Manitoba's NDP government has halted a plan hatched by the former Progressive Conservative government to build new schools in partnership with the private sector.
Consequential school board races in North Carolina, Maryland and other states could change the education system as we know it.
HALIFAX — International enrolment in Atlantic Canada has fallen by nearly 3,000 students this academic year, a drop one university group says is the “devastating effect” of the federal government’s policies to reduce the presence of temporary immigrants.
It's no secret that the cost of living has been steadily on the rise. In 2022 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation reached 8% (the highest it's been since the early 1980s). Certain everyday goods,...
Tens of thousands of students in the Southeast are dealing with school disruptions after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc so severe — on homes, campuses and municipal power and water systems — that some districts have no idea when they will reopen.
Alyssa Lokits, 34, was fatally shot, and police allege a video shows 29-year-old suspect Paul Park following her
The vice president literally rolled the tape on her Republican rival, drawing gasps from the audience in Erie, Pennsylvania.
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump on Wednesday was asked to name three virtues of his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, a week after Harris was asked to do the same for the Republican nominee.
Donald Trump on Tuesday dodged the question of whether he will allow for a peaceful certification of election results if Kamala Harris defeats him in three weeks.During an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait asked Trump if he would commit “to respecting and encouraging a peaceful transfer of power,” especially in light of Jan. 6, 2021, which the journalist called “unruly and violent.”Trump didn’t answer the question. Instead, he rejected the pre
The former president attempted to "weave" his way through an interview with Bloomberg News, but couldn't escape his own policy black hole