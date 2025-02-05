Police incident was racial, footballer tells court

Laura Scott - Sports News Correspondent
·4 min read
Samantha Kerr on her approach to court. She is wearing a dark winter coat and has her dark hair tied back
Chelsea and Australia star Samantha Kerr is considered to be one of the world's best strikers [EPA]

Chelsea footballer Samantha Kerr has told a court she believes officers at Twickenham police station treated her differently based on "what they perceived to be the colour of my skin".

The Australia international denies causing racially aggravated harassment to PC Stephen Lovell during an incident in south-west London by calling him "stupid and white".

The alleged incident happened after Ms Kerr was taken by a taxi driver to the station following a disagreement over payment when she was on a night out on 30 January 2023.

A video showed to Kingston Crown Court shows Ms Kerr swearing at the officer and saying it was "a racial thing".

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Kerr was with her partner, West Ham midfielder Kristie Mewis, when the incident alleged happened.

The court heard the driver took the couple to Twickenham police station after Ms Kerr was sick in his vehicle and refused to pay the clean-up fee, while Ms Mewis smashed the rear window.

The defence asked Ms Kerr how it felt being with the three police officers, including PC Lovell, at the station.

She told the court that at first she felt relieved before feeling scared again because "they were trying to tell us that we were the ones who had done something criminal here".

She added that the conduct of two of the officers was "antagonising".

Asked what she meant, she said: "Not believing us – telling us things hadn't happened that I knew had happened, making me feel like a liar, second guessing myself."

'White privilege'

Asked by the defence, Grace Forbes, what it was like watching the video, Ms Kerr said: "It's really hard to watch myself like that."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Kerr told the court she took a video of what was happening because she felt she needed to prove she was being treated poorly.

The court heard PC Lovell said in the video: "Do you think a taxi driver who is going to rape and kill you would take you to a police station?"

Responding, Ms Kerr said in the video that he was a "white privileged person".

When asked in court why she said this at the time, she said PC Lovell "had no idea about the power and privilege he had in that moment or in life, because the way he commented on what the driver could have done to me showed he had never had to think about what can happen to you as a female."

'Terrified'

Ms Kerr also told the court she had feared for her life as she and her partner were "trapped" in the back of a taxi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Kerr told the jury she had put her head out of the window when she began to feel sick before the driver closed it and began to "drive dangerously".

When asked, she said Ms Mewis kicked the back window with her boot a few times before it shattered and she was relieved "there was a way out".

The footballer also told the court the murder of Sarah Everard was "prominent" in her mind, as she said the driver of the taxi had locked the doors and did not respond when she and her partner "begged" him to let them out.

A court sketch of Samantha Kerr, who is wearing a white shirt and her hair is in a ponytail.
Samantha Kerr in court on Wednesday [Julia Quenzler]

Ms Kerr also told the court she had experienced "being treated differently" because of the colour of her skin.

She said she identified as "white anglo-Indian", with her mother from Australia and father from India, the jury heard.

ADVERTISEMENT

When questioned by the defence, she said she first experienced racism at the ages of nine or 10 years old.

She told the court there were situations where she perceived to have been treated differently, for example on social media. At a shopping centre, "if I am not dressed correctly I have often been followed round by a security guard", she added.

Ms Kerr told the court she moved to the UK from Australia in December 2019 after signing with Chelsea.

The trial continues.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • NJ driver accused of killing Gaudreau brothers claims they were drunker than he was

    An attorney for the New Jersey man accused of killing hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, in a drunken crash last August claims the victims drank more than the defendant and has asked for the charges to be dropped. The Gaudreau brothers were riding their bicycles along a rural road in Salem County when Sean M. Higgins attempted to pass another driver on the right and ...

  • Two men are dead after attempted home invasion in South Glengarry, Ont.: police

    Police say two men were shot dead during an attempted home invasion in eastern Ontario and investigators are working to determine if the residents were acting in self-defence.

  • B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon charged with assault in Fort Nelson, B.C.

    Infamous B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon has been arrested once again, this time for assault in the province's far north.According to the Fort Nelson court registry, Bacon, 41, was charged with one count of aggravated assault after being arrested on Feb. 1 in the community of about 3,000 people, approximately 140 kilometres south of the Yukon border.According to a news release from RCMP, two 41-year-old men were arrested following a shooting incident outside a local business on Jan. 29.Bacon and the

  • 'I can't stop crying': Jurors hear tearful 911 call from 90-year-old rape victim

    WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A jarring 911 call was played in a Calgary courtroom Monday as jurors heard the voice of a distraught 90-year-old woman who had just been raped in her assisted living apartment."I don't know what to do," said the woman, crying. "I was in bed asleep and this guy broke in and had sex with me … I don't know how he got in."The woman died last year. A publication ban protects her identity, so CBC News will call her Mary in this story. Duran Ross Buffalo

  • Airport Workers Accused of Leaking Plane Crash Footage to CNN Arrested

    Two Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority employees have been arrested and charged with leaking official airport records after apparent surveillance footage from Reagan National Airport showing last week’s collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter was shown on CNN. Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville, Maryland, was charged Friday with computer trespass for “making an unauthorized copy of Airports Authority records,” authority spokeswoman Crystal Nosal

  • 2 men shot dead in home invasion in South Glengarry township

    Two people are dead after a shooting in South Glengarry, Ont., during an attempted home invasion, police said. Officers responded to a home invasion near Old Highway 2 around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a press release.When they arrived, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.OPP confirmed to CBC News the residents were home at the time of the break-in, but were not injured. The residents were taken into custody and a gun was seized, according to police. The re

  • Opinion - Trump and Congress are skipping out on the bill for mass deportations

    The current administration is acting like we live in a fairy tale.

  • An ex-deep-sea treasure hunter jailed for nearly 10 years scores a legal win but won't be freed

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former deep-sea treasure hunter who has served nearly a decade in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of missing gold coins has had that term ended by a federal judge in Ohio, but he will remain behind bars for now.

  • Despite 20 knife wounds and 11 bruises, Ellen Greenberg’s death was ruled a suicide. The pathologist just changed his mind

    Ellen Greenberg was found dead in 2011 in her Philadelphia apartment with 20 knife wounds and numerous bruises. Authorities ruled her death a suicide. Fourteen years later, the pathologist who performed her autopsy says he’s changed his mind.

  • Husband of homicide victim Trina Hunt charged with indignity to human remains

    The husband of Trina Hunt, whose remains were found near Hope, B.C., more than four years ago, has been charged with one count of indignity to human remains in connection with the unsolved homicide of the Port Moody, B.C., woman.Iain Hunt, 52, was charged on Tuesday, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), but is not in custody. His first court appearance is scheduled for March 5 in Port Coquitlam.Trina Hunt, 48, was reported missing from her house in the Heritage Mountai

  • 36 Shocking Things Doctors And Nurses Witnessed At Hospitals That I Genuinely Can't Believe

    "FBI was everywhere, and it turned out that he apparently had a hit on him and was a known drug dealer."

  • Texas Woman Who Brutally Killed Grandma with Hammer Sobs While Testifying in Her Own Defense

    Tamera Laws, 28, is accused of killing Doris Ruth Novella, 70, in February 2020

  • Death of New York man beaten by prison guards ruled a homicide in autopsy report, lawyers say

    ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The death of a handcuffed man who was pummeled by New York prison guards was ruled a homicide in an autopsy report, lawyers for his family said Wednesday.

  • Nurse who objected to transgender woman in changing room admits harassment

    Sandie Peggie alleged that her issues were not with Dr Beth Upton’s gender identity, but with sharing the female changing room, a tribunal heard.

  • Michael Jordan's son arrested on cocaine possession, resisting arrest charges in Florida

    Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, was arrested on drug and resisting arrest charges in Florida after he got his vehicle stuck on train tracks, according to an arrest affidavit. The 34-year-old Orlando resident was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Maitland after an officer saw a blue Lamborghini SUV that appeared to be stopped on railroad tracks, according to the affidavit. The officer notified SunRail, the commuter rail system, to alert that there was a vehicle on the tracks and approached the SUV, the affidavit said.

  • 3 care workers charged with fraud of vulnerable woman

    Three care workers are facing fraud charges after allegedly removing "large sums of money" from the bank account of a vulnerable woman they were assigned to care for.Amherst police say the victim, who has ALS — a neurodegenerative condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord — is unable to move and needs several hours of care each day.Cpl. Tom Wood of Amherst Police says the three care workers had access to the woman's bank account as part of their duties.The 13-month investig

  • I Was A Happily Married Mother Of 4. Then I Met A Woman At Pilates.

    "'I can’t explain it,' I told my husband. 'But it’s all-consuming. I go to bed thinking about her. I wake up thinking about her.'"

  • Dead Body Found in Passenger Seat After Driver Pulled Over in Georgia Traffic Stop, Police Say

    "After initial questioning, the driver was released pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation," the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said

  • Crashed Azerbaijani plane was riddled with holes after incident over Russia, report says

    ASTANA (Reuters) -An Azerbaijani passenger plane that crashed in December after being diverted from Russia to Kazakhstan had suffered external damage and was riddled with holes in its fuselage, according to a report published on a Kazakh government website on Tuesday. Thirty-eight people were killed when the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashed on Dec. 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after re-routing across the Caspian Sea from southern Russia.

  • Police search for man after video shows dog being abandoned in Georgina park

    York Regional Police are looking for a man after a dog was found abandoned in a park in the Town of Georgina on Sunday. Officers were called to a dog park around 8:15 a.m. near Lake Drive S. and Robert Street for an animal complaint, police said in a news release on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found what appeared to be a Cane Corso tied to a pole. The dog did not appear to be in distress or to have any visible injuries, the release said.Const. Kevin Nebrija, spokesperson for York Regional P