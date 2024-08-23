Kerry Washington Brings Kamala Harris’ Grandnieces on Stage to Give a Simple Lesson on Pronouncing Her Name

"Confusion is understandable. Disrespect is not," the actress said of some Republicans' efforts to distort her first name

Kerry Washington called in a couple of reinforcements for a lesson on how to properly pronounce Vice President Kamala Harris’ name at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22.

The actress, 47, who reunited with her Scandal costar Tony Goldwyn earlier in the night, brought her star power to the stage at the DNC with help from Harris’ great-nieces Amara and Leela.

Related: All About Kamala Harris' Nieces and Nephews

“It’s come to my attention that there are some folks who struggle, or pretend to struggle, with the proper pronunciation of our future president’s name,” Washington said in support of Harris, 59, before she accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for president.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Kerry Washington speaks at the Democratic National Convention

“So hear me out: Confusion is understandable. Disrespect is not.”

After pausing for applause from the audience, the Little Fires Everywhere star said she would “help everyone get it right.”

Related: Kamala Harris' Great-Nieces Wear Custom Inauguration Coats Inspired by Her Own Childhood Jacket

“Here to help me are some very special guests,” she said as two little girls walked out onstage — one in a pastel pink pantsuit and the other in a baby blue dress.

The girls introduced themselves as Amara Ajagu and “her little sister” Leela Ajagu, Harris’ great-nieces. They were at the DNC “to teach you how to say our auntie's name," they said.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Kerry Washington speaks on stage with Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' grandnieces Amara (R) and Leela (L) during the final day of the Democratic National Convention

According to Amara, the best way to say the first part of Harris' name is to say “comma, like a comma in a sentence.”

Next was Leela, who said the second half of her aunt’s name was “luh” as if you were singing the scales of a song. The audience cheered in support of the kids.

Washington then kneeled to be the same height as the sisters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Put it together and you get — ” she paused to give the girls a chance to join in, in unison: “Kamala!”

The UnPrisoned actress suggested that everyone come together to practice saying Harris’ name the correct way with the girls’ help. The side closest to Amara said “Comma,” while Leela’s side said “Luh.”

After several chants of “Comma-Luh” from the room, Washington added, “for president!”

Harris’ running mate Tim Walz seemingly enjoyed the demonstration as he could be seen mouthing “how cute” to the people sitting next to him.

Though Washington did not single out anyone in particular on Thursday, last week, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace made headlines for her repeatedly mispronouncing Harris’ first name while on CNN.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.