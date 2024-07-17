Kerry Washington Recalls How 'Comic Genius' John Stamos Helped Add 'Life' to “UnPrisoned”'s Family Therapy Scenes (Exclusive)

The actress tells PEOPLE how Stamos' 'quirky' character factors into the Hulu show’s second season

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Kevin Winter/WireImage Kerry Washington and John Stamos.

Kerry Washington has nothing but praise for John Stamos, who plays a pivotal role in the second season of UnPrisoned.

During a visit to UnPrisoned’s set in early April, the actress, 47, shared her thoughts with PEOPLE on Stamos and his performance on the Hulu comedy, which returns on July 17. The Full House alum guest stars as Murphy, a bestselling author, reality star and self-proclaimed “family radical healing coach,” who will lead the Alexander family through unorthodox family therapy sessions. While there are “tough moments,” the scenes with Stamos will also serve up comical bits as well.

“He's so quirky. He's like a very non-traditional therapist, healer kind of person,” Washington teases. “John obviously is a comic genius, and so to be able to work with him, it just adds so much life to the show, and it's really fun to have him be part of the UnPrisoned family.”

Murphy will help Paige (Washington), Edwin (Delroy Lindo) and Finn (Faly Rakotohavana) process their emotions and work through their issues as a family. Paige — who gave a viral TED talk in the season 1 finale about Edwin — will have to deal with unresolved issues with her father as well as her struggling therapy practice. Meanwhile, Edwin must learn to adjust back to society after the formerly incarcerated felon moved out of Paige’s home and Finn will develop anxiety as the family drama unfolds.

“It’s hilarious, all three of them together,” Washington continues, adding, “We’re feeling thrilled that we get to see this family on the stage of their next adventure of learning to love each other and live together.”

Kerry Washington, Faly Rakotohavana and Delroy Lindo.

Lindo adds that Stamos gave a “great” performance as Murphy.

“He got aboard what we were all doing and just became a part of it and contributed hopefully to scenes that are … funny, poignant, heart-wrenching,” he explains.

Working with Stamos also made for an unforgettable experience for Rakotohavana. “He brought this energy to set every day that was just so awesome,” says the actor, who introduced his friends to Stamos when the cameras weren’t rolling. “He made me break every scene. I could not keep a straight face working with that guy.”

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the Full House alum will make an appearance in the comedy series. His character is described as a “cut-to-the-chase” type therapist who prides himself in being very direct with patients about “what’s wrong with them.”

Along with Stamos, Jamie Chung, Brandee Evans and Oliver Hudson are also set to guest star in season 2, and Brenda Strong — who appeared in the first season as Delroy Lindo’s onscreen love interest Nadine — will return as a guest star.

UnPrisoned season 2 premieres July 17 on Hulu.

