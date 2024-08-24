Kerry Washington Smiles Big While on a Photo Shoot in New York, Plus Kristen Bell, Gwyneth Paltrow and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Stars have been everywhere this week, from Kerry Washington bringing joy while shooting in New York to Gwyneth Paltrow hanging out in the Hamptons. Down south, Ashley Graham attends the Atlanta premiere of The Forge as Kristen Bell supports The Great.'s latest collaboration in Los Angeles.
Here, are the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!
Oh, Hi!
A thrilled Kerry Washington is pictured greeting onlookers during a photo shoot in Times Square on August 23.
Happy Gal
Kristen Bell beams while arriving as The Great. and Red Wing Heritage launch a limited-edition collaboration at All Time on August 22 in L.A.
Still Summering
Gwyneth Paltrow and Cynthia Rowley wear colorful ensembles as goop and Audemars Piguet host an intimate dinner in the Hamptons on August 22.
In the ATL
Ashley Graham attends The Forge Atlanta screening at Atlanta Symphony Hall on August 22.
Summer Friday
Katie Holmes is incognito while out for a coffee run in New York City on August 23.
Big Hats, Don't Care
Post Malone and Alan Jackson catch a cool moment backstage at the 17th Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville on August 21.
Pink Ladies
Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are bright and early at Univision's Despierta America, promoting the Roku Original Series Honest Renovations at Univision Studios in Florida on August 23.
Doing Good
Karolina Kurkova and Wyclef Jean pose with David Hryck, who threw a party in support of the Maestro Cares Foundation in Southampton, N.Y. on August 23.
Coupled Up
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood gleefully pose for photos while arriving at the 17th Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 21.
Concert Goer
Aaron Rodgers attends a concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 22 in New York.
Game Face
Ego Nwodim plays emcee as she hosts a game night like no other at the New York Times Games 10th Anniversary Solving Party in NYC on August 22.
Good Music, Good Vibes
Unik Ernest and Naomie Harris attend the Afrobeats and Amapiano Experience curated by Culturin at Sumosan Twiga on August 22 in London.
For the Fans
Zedd is having a blast as he and 5 gum throw a secret rave in N.Y.C., performing songs from his new album for a crowd of 25 fans who found it on August 22.
Sporting Shades
Travis Kelce goes incognito as he enters Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, for a preseason match against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 22.
Triple 'Ew!'
Sabrina Carpenter and Zoë Kravitz reprise The Tonight Show sketch "Ew!" with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Aug. 22.
Channeling Olivia Pope
Kerry Washington is just as politically engaged as her Scandal character, hosting a portion of the DNC's last night in Chicago on Aug. 22.
Only Smiles on the Carpet
Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are beaming as they ring in Only Murders in the Building's fourth season at the L.A. premiere on Aug. 22.
Morning Man
Thomas Rhett performs on the Today show in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23 after releasing his seventh album About a Woman.
Hit the Town
Buttons and white are the dress code for Rita Ora's night out in Timisoara, Romania, on Aug. 23.
Concert Couple
Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi step out in New York City's NoHo neighborhood on Aug. 22 after McRae's show at Madison Square Garden.
'Braves' Heart
Tyrese Gibson kicks off a baseball game between the Braves and Phillies in Atlanta on Aug. 22 by calling "play ball!"
Inspiring Voice
Maren Morris sings her protest song "Better Than We Found It" on the last night of the DNC in Chicago on Aug. 22.
Like Mother, Like Daughter
Also at the DNC in Chicago, Pink brings out her daughter Willow, 13, to perform her hit "What About Us" on Aug. 22.
On the Fringe
Da'Vine Joy Randolph debuts a new hairstyle and a revealing fringe dress at the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere in L.A. on Aug. 22.
It Suits Her
A suited-up Jane Lynch also attends the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere in L.A. on Aug. 22.
Family Night
Patton Oswalt, Meredith Salenger and his daughter Alice, 15, support Patton's idol Martin Short at the L.A. premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Aug. 22.
Standing 'O'
Amy Poehler riles the audience up before an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Aug. 22.
California Queen
Eva Longoria endorses her longtime friend Kamala Harris (not pictured) for president at the DNC in Chicago on Aug. 22.
Party in the Back
FKA twigs takes her daring ponytail to Los Angeles on Aug. 22 ahead of The Crow's national release.
Framing's Off
Daniel Dae Kim shows up to the New York City photo call on Aug. 22 for Broadway's production of the play Yellow Face with his glasses not quite right.
Fashionista Duo
Ashley Graham and Yvonne Orji master the monochromatic look for The Forge premiere in Atlanta on Aug. 22.
'Dino'-mite
John Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos dresses on theme for The Invisible Raptor premiere in London on Aug. 22.
Buddy Buddies
Constance Zimmer and Vanessa Lachey grin from ear to ear at a Los Angeles party on Aug. 22 celebrating a fashion collaboration launch.
So Boho
Also at the Los Angeles party, Mandy Moore and Rachel Bilson pose for a photo on Aug. 22.
White Party
Mindy Kaling wears a clean, all-white outfit with black accents to the L.A. function on Aug. 22.
Beachy Friday
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan don wetsuits to film a Freaky Friday 2 scene in Malibu, California, on Aug. 22.
Sitting Pretty
Jenna Ortega stops by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Aug. 21 to promote her upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
Direct to Success
Zoë Kravitz rocks a tan tank top at the after party for her film Blink Twice in New York City's Lower East Side on Aug. 21.
Deuces!
Tennis star Coco Gauff rings in her collaboration with American Eagle at a dinner in New York City on Aug. 21.
Summer Vacation
A bikini-clad Rita Ora spends her holiday with friends on an Ibiza beach on Aug. 22.
Group Outing
Craig Revel Horwood, Carol Decker, Sonia, Sinitta, Pippa Evans and Nina Wadia are all smiles at the premiere of Now That's What I Call a Musical! in London on Aug. 22.
Hilton Handheld
Nicky Hilton takes a phone call while heading to a dinner in New York City on Aug. 21.
Paint the Town Red
An all-red Katie Holmes steps out in New York City's Lower East Side on Aug. 21.
Queen of the Party
Nicole Scherzinger pulls out all the stops for a private birthday party in Cannes, France, on Aug. 20.
Comedy Troupe
Mike Birbiglia, Nick Kroll, Billy Strings, Larry Wilmore, Judd Apatow and Atsuko Okatsuka participate in an L.A. fundraiser for YMCA on Aug. 19.
'Legend'-ary
John Legend and Sheila E. cover Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" at DNC in Chicago on Aug. 21.
Surprise, Surprise!
Oprah Winfrey arrives onstage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to give a speech on Aug. 21.
Incognito
Austin Butler dresses in black from head-to-toe while out in New York City's Lower East Side on Aug. 21.
Dapper Guest
Channing Tatum opts for earth tones in his guest spot on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Aug. 21.
Daytime Florals
LeAnn Rimes wears a flowery jumpsuit to taste-test local delicacies on London's This Morning on Aug. 22.
That He Espresso
Michael Fassbender exits BBC Radio 6 studios in London with a coffee cup in hand on Aug. 22.
Give Her the Podium
Mindy Kaling hosts part of the Democratic National Convention's third day in Chicago on Aug. 22.
Summertime Happiness
Lana Del Rey is all smiles onstage at the Rock en Seine Festival in Paris on Aug. 22.
Liar Liar
Jenna Ortega, Jimmy Fallon and Catherine O'Hara attempt to convince each other of lies on the Aug. 21 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City.
Vienna Waits for You
Coldplay's Chris Martin takes the stage in Vienna for a series of stadium shows on Aug. 21.
Seeing a Pattern
A striped Heidi Klum waves to the camera on her way to film America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 21.
Couple of Cowboys
Lainey Wilson brings her boyfriend, former NFL player Devlin Hodges, as her date to the ACM Honors in Nashville on Aug. 21.
Keep It Casual
Also at the ACM Honors in Nashville, performer Keith Urban hits a casual pose on Aug. 21.
Getting Her Flowers
ACM Honors host Carly Pearce gives her dress a pop of color with two orange flowers in Nashville on Aug. 21.
Two Decades Strong
Married country legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the ACM Honors in Nashville on Aug. 21.
Crowd Work
Sam Smith embraces the crowd during their performance at Grona Lund in Stockholm on Aug. 21.
Give Me 5!
J Balvin greets fans in New York City's Lower East Side neighborhood on Aug. 21.
Plaid Premiere
Jason Schwartzman, the star of the upcoming comedy-drama Between the Temples, enters the film's N.Y.C. premiere on Aug. 21.
Coat Check
In all black, Natasha Lyonne struts to a Blink Twice afterparty in New York City's Lower East Side on Aug. 21.
Director and Star
The Deliverance director Lee Daniels snaps a pic with the movie's leading lady Andra Day at the film's tastemaker event in Atlanta on Aug. 21.
Dolled Up
Drake Bell has his makeup retouched while shooting a video clip in Mexico City on Aug. 21.
Causing a Racquet
Producer and musician Mark Ronson shows up for IHG Hotels & Resorts' US Open Grand Slam Social on Aug. 21 in N.Y.C.
Sit Back and Relax
Craig Conover gets comfy on a couch at a cocktail party celebrating the Southern Living Idea House's opening in Johns Island, South Carolina, on Aug. 20.
So Much Fun
Chappell Roan joins Olivia Rodrigo on stage for a fun moment during her Guts Tour stop at Intuit Dome in L.A. on August 20.
Pretty in Pink
Jessica Alba sports a Barbie-pink jumpsuit while making an appearance in New York City on Wednesday.
Milestone Moment
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates one billion Spotify streams of Espresso and the upcoming release of Short n' Sweet on August 20 in L.A.
Dapper Dude
Idris Elba celebrates the opening night of Shifters at Duke of York’s Theatre in London on August 21.
On the Move
Sarah Jessica Parker is on the set of And Just Like That... with a helmet in hand in New York City on August 21.
Pucker Up
New York Mets' Pete Alonso gives his wife Haley Alonso a kiss while out and about in New York City on August 20.
Quality Time
Sharon Stone and her lookalike son Roan step out for a stroll in Beverly Hills on August 21.
Theater Buff
Adjoa Andoh flashes a big smile at the opening night of Shifters at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London on August 21.
Feeling the Love
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have a smooch while backstage at the Lovestream Festival in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Cooling Down
Jon Voight enjoys a frozen treat while stepping out in Beverly Hills on August 21.
Bumping Along
Mandy Moore shows off her growing baby bump in a flowy grey dress while out and about in L.A. on August 21.
New York Minute
Katie Holmes sports a pair of oversized shades while enjoying the beautiful weather in New York City on August 21.
Mellow Yellow
Nicky Hilton Rothschild sips on brightly colored drink while taking a stroll in New York City on August 21.
Dancing Queen
Paula Abdul flashes a smile in a matching ensemble on August 20 following a pair of shows in Toronto.
Country Strong
Lainey Wilson sports a cowboy hat while stopping by SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on August 21.
Longtime Loves
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler celebrate the premiere of Adam Sandler: Love You in New York City on August 20.
Perfect Pair
Jack Antonoff joins Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley Stadium in London on August 20.
Red Hot
Usher shows off his torso from under a fluffy red coat while performing at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on August 20.
Tuned In
Harry Styles sports a bright blue jacket while stepping out in London on August 21.
Sunny Stroll
Joe Jonas takes a stroll with his friend in New York City on August 20.
Eyes on Me
Taylor Momsen rocks her signature edgy style for the premiere of The Crow at Village East by Angelika on August 20 in New York City.
Smile for the Camera
Taye Diggs and Meagan Good pose together at the premiere of Terry McMillan Presents: Forever on August 20 at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A.
Personal Style
Julia Fox strikes a pose at the premiere of Adam Sandler: Love You on August 20 in New York City.
Smile & Wave
Also at Tuesday's Adam Sandler: Love You premiere, comedian Sarah Sherman rocks a colorful ensemble on the red carpet.
Flower Power
Jessica Alba wears a floral dress and shades while out and about in New York City on August 21.
Say Cheese!
Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Terry Crews have some fun together at the America's Got Talent quarterfinals event on August 20 in Pasadena, California.
Hats Off
Diane Keaton sports one of her classic looks while out and about in Brentwood, California on August 20.
Model Behavior
Winnie Harlow is cool and casual and she steps out in New York City on August 20.
Peace Out
Lainey Wilson throws up a peace sign as she hosts Whirlwind Market with Spotify in Nashville on August 20.
Movie Night
FKA Twigs and Bill Skarsgård pose together at the premiere of The Crow in New York City on August 20.
Girls Night
Katseye visits Olivia Rodrigo backstage at the Kia Forum on August 17 in L.A.
Late Night Talking
Michael Keaton takes his seat for a chat on Late Night with Seth Meyers on August 20 in New York City.
Rock Star Status
Keanu Reeves hits the stage with his band Dogstar on August 20 during GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Father-Daughter Duo
Dennis Quaid is joined by his daughter Zoe Grace Quaid at the L.A. premiere of Reagan at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 20.
Catching Up
Will.i.am makes a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on August 20.
Sparkling Style
Sofía Vergara dazzles in white at the America's Got Talent quarterfinals on August 20 in Pasadena, California.
Girl Talk
Ariana Madix and Tefi Pessoa are all smiles during a chat at 92NY on August 19 in New York City.
Premiere Pose
Drake Bell poses at the premiere of Ambulancia de los Deseos Tikun Olam on August 20 in Mexico City.
'Meg'-a Star
Meg Ryan waves to fans as she walks the red carpet of the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Aug. 20.
Summer Glow
A beaming Heidi Klum arrives to tape America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 20.
Belated B-Day
Al Roker dons a goofy hat for his 70th birthday during the Today show in New York City on Aug. 20.
On Air
Cynthia Nixon gets into character as Miranda Hobbes on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on Aug. 20.
His Majesty's Condolences
King Charles III meets the community members affected by the July 29 attacks in Southport, United Kingdom, on Aug. 20.
In the Studio
FKA twigs visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Aug. 20 ahead of the film premiere for The Crow.
Sick Shades
Also at SiriusXM Studios in New York City, Will.i.am rocks a pair of shield sunglasses on Aug. 20.
Piano Man
Jack White of the White Stripes hauls a keyboard out of the Bowery Hotel in New York City on Aug. 20.
Couple of Lookalikes
Jenna Lyons and Cass Bird wear matching outfits as they pack on the PDA in New York City on Aug. 20.
Peekaboo!
Thomas Jane leaves a few buttons undone as he walks the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Strange Darling on Aug. 19.
It's 818 Somewhere
Love Island: Aftersun host Maura Higgins celebrates Aug. 18 with 818 Tequila at Lavo London.
Back in Action
Kevin Kane and Ice-T are in character on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on August 19 in New York City.
A Rocking Duo
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt have fun on stage together while performing at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 18.
On the Mic
Katy Perry makes a visit to SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on August 19.
