Kesha Reminds Fans Her Hit ‘TiK ToK’ 'Is Forever' amid Ban of Social Media Platform TikTok

Kesha is poking fun at the upcoming TikTok ban.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the TikTok ban to go into effect on Sunday, Jan. 19, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter shared an Instagram post joking that her fans will still have a “TiK ToK” to listen to.

She included a video of herself wearing a black hoodie and looking at the camera as the chorus of her popular song “TiK ToK” played in the background. Over the video, she wrote, “TikTok may be temporary, but TiK ToK is forever,” and captioned it with a peace sign emoji and a black heart emoji.

Kesha's post garnered responses from several fellow singers including Natasha Bedingfield, who wrote, “Exactly!!!” Musician Hayley Kiyoko also praised the singer, commenting, “icon.”

Several fans deemed Kesha “the original Queen of Tik Tok” in the comments. Another fan joked, “There will ALWAYS be the one and ONLY Tik Tok!” while yet another commented, “Tik Tok was here before and it will still be here after TikTok 💅👑.”

Kesha debuted her hit single in 2010, and it spent nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. In the years since, the song has continued to flourish in pop culture. Last year, the singer even changed the first line of “TiK ToK,” which refers to Sean “Diddy” Combs, amid his ongoing sexual abuse and sex trafficking allegations and lawsuits.

The line formerly went, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy." While performing at Coachella with Reneé Rapp, Kesha debuted the new lyrics, saying, "Wake up in the morning feeling like, f--- P. Diddy!"

She opened up about the change in an August 2024 post on X, writing, "TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited. I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel."

Kevin Winter/Getty Kesha

Noting that the song was released nearly 15 years ago, the singer said it reminds her of how she viewed the world at the time. "That girl was naïve and wild and playful. This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I," she added.

Kesha also noted that the “new lyric change” is “permanent," and that she would rerecord the song once she has the legal rights to do so.

TikTok is scheduled to shut down its app on Sunday after the Supreme Court ruling on Friday, Jan. 17. The ban is part of a legislation — which was overwhelmingly passed by Congress and was signed by Biden last year — that required the popular app’s Chinese owners, ByteDance, to sell it over fears China's government could use its data to manipulate or harm Americans.

TikTok has since pushed back, criticizing the sell-or-ban legislation as “conceived and pushed through based on inaccurate, flawed and hypothetical information, resulting in outright censorship of the American people.”

