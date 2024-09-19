P Diddy lyric in hit song ‘Tik Tok’ changed by Kesha

Kesha has teased a new version of her hit song “Tik Tok”, which contains a reference to the disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The 37-year-old singer, who originally released the 2009 track with the opening lyric “Wake up in the morning feeling like P Diddy”, has shared a new version with the alternative line, “feeling like f*** P Diddy”.

It comes after the rapper was arrested and charged with federal racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges earlier this week. On Tuesday morning, he appeared in Manhattan federal court to plead not guilty to the charges.

In an indictment released on Tuesday morning, federal prosecutors alleged Combs threatened and abused women “to fulfill his sexual desires” by forcing them to engage in recorded sexual activity which he referred to as “Freak Offs.”

Responding to the news, Kesha shared a video online in which she holds up her middle finger as she mimes along to the re-recorded opening of her hit song.

Combs, who has denied any wrongdoing, had his properties raided in May after a video was leaked showing him brutally beating his then-girlfriend Cassie, born Cassandra Ventura, in a hotel lobby.

Kesha singing ‘F*** P Diddy’ at Coachella (Coachella/YouTube; Getty Images)

Combs was denied bail on Wednesday and remains in jail as he awaits trial, a federal judge ruled after the musician’s lawyers attempted to propose a $50 million bail package to avoid serving months in the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Kesha first teased the lyric change when singing the alternative version onstage with Reneé Rapp at Coachella in March, and has since promised fans she will officially release the song on streaming platforms when she secures the legal rights.

Writing on Instagram, Kesha said: “TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!! I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel.”

Kesha told fans she would re-release the song as soon as she can get the rights to (Getty)

She continued: “What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to.

“That girl was naive and wild and playful. This song externalises a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I.⁣”

Acknowledging the update to the song’s opening, Kesha added: “I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp) Yes, it is permanent. ⁣I will re-record it when I have legal rights to! Now, my first baby stands for so much. It stands for fiercely protecting fun and unadulterated joy, in myself and in others.”