Kevin Bacon Got Burned by a 'Grenade'-Like Hard-Boiled Egg While Touring with His Band

The 'Footloose' star laughed with Seth Meyers about the explosive incident on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

Kevin Bacon got scrambled by an egg-splosive incident.

While on the June 4 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F star told Seth Meyers about a harrowing experience while making hard-boiled eggs.

The MaXXXine actor recalled a “road story” from when he was touring with his rock band the Bacon Brothers during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“You stay in these hotels that are not very high-end,” said Bacon who formed the band with his brother, Michael, in 1995. “They often have the free breakfast which is like the waffles and the eggs and a couple of pieces of Cheerio.”

He continued, “We were going from one lousy hotel to another. So I grabbed a couple of boiled eggs to take with me.”

NBC Kevin Bacon on The Late Night Show with Seth Meyers

The Footloose alum described bringing the peeled eggs to his hotel room and putting them in the microwave for a minute to heat them up.

“All of the sudden, I hear ‘Boom!’” he told Meyers, explaining that one of the eggs had exploded inside the microwave. “So I’m like, ‘Aw, this is such a drag, I gotta clean it up.’ But I’m hungry. So I bite into the other egg, and it’s a grenade going off in my mouth. It exploded in my mouth.”

He called the incident a “cautionary tale” and began brainstorming ideas as to how someone could avoid the same egg phenomenon before Meyers interrupted him.

“Don’t take this the wrong way,” Meyers said. “I don’t think anybody here has to be cautioned to bring two eggs from one hotel to another hotel and then throw them in a microwave.”

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Kevin Bacon and Michael Bacon perform in 2009

The pair laughed together about the absurdity of the situation as Bacon explained how the skin on his lip came off from the accident and he had to take a prescription to help heal.

“For the next month, my lips were bright red, like I was a Kansas City Chiefs fan,” he laughed.

The actor finished up the story by asking Meyers, “What would the New York Post headline be?”

“‘Kevin is Not Smart,’” Meyers quickly answered. Bacon replied, “I was gonna say, ‘Bacon Burned by Egg.’”

Kevin Bacon/Instagram Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Bacon is typically more skilled in the kitchen. He has previously shared some of his go-to dishes and tips with PEOPLE, like the three-ingredient pancakes that he makes for wife Kyra Sedgwick or the trick to his Thanksgiving turkey.

In general, Bacon says he’s more “loosey goosey” in the kitchen than Sedgwick.

“Now, here’s the thing about me as a cook. I have no idea about measurements. I just never measured things,” the actor told PEOPLE in November 2023. “[Kyra] likes to have the recipe and read it, and follow it. I rarely follow a recipe. I love recipes because I learn something new, I get inspired by something. I like that stuff, but I generally adjust it.”

