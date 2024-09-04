Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 36th Wedding Anniversary by Singing Together: See the Romantic Video

The couple, who've been married since 1988, share two kids

Kevin Bacon/instagram Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make perfect duet partners.

The couple celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 4, sharing a video on Instagram of themselves singing together as they prepared to go out for an anniversary date.

The video showed Sedgwick, 59, putting on makeup as Bacon, 66, entered the room holding a guitar. After Sedgwick says she's almost ready to go, Bacon begins strumming the guitar and singing a version of the Johnny Cash and June Carter song "Jackson," swapping out some of the song's lyrics to sing: "I like relaxing / my favorite thing to do / I like relaxing / when I relax with you."

Sedgwick joined in singing, and the two eventually pointed at the camera as they sang, "We like relaxing / hope you're relaxing too."

"Happy anniversary," the couple told each other as they shared a kiss to end the video, with Bacon adding, "Not bad."

"36 years with my love @kyrasedgwickofficial," the Footloose star wrote in a caption. "Here’s to forever of relaxin’ with you."



Bacon and Sedgwick, who share two adult children Travis, 35, and Sosie, 32, fell in love on the set of the 1988 television film Lemon Sky after Bacon invited Sedgwick out to dinner. The couple got engaged in December 1987, just months after they began dating.

"When I did fall in love with Kevin, it really just felt like there was some urgency to get married, and I don't know what it was. Suddenly this thing came over me and I was terrified," Sedgwick told Vulture of the couple's love story back in 2019.

"He was just the one, you know? He was just the soul mate, he was just the one."



Karwai Tang/WireImage Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick on March 12, 2023

Bacon recently celebrated Sedgwick's 59th birthday on Aug. 19, when he shared a childhood photo of his wife and a video which he showed a love note she wrote for him on Instagram.

"She puts this on the coffee-grinder because she knows that this is gonna be my first stop when I wake up," he said in the video.

"Happy birthday @kyrasedgwickofficial. I love you sooooo!" the actor added in the caption.



