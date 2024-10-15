Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Dance Together on TikTok While a 'Thousand Miles Away' from Each Other

The A-list couple are always game to try a TikTok dance trend

Karwai Tang/WireImage Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick in 2023

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are always game to try out the latest dance trend.

In a joint Instagram post on Monday, Oct. 14, the couple shared a split video of them dancing to the song "Disco" by Surf Curse, a recent TikTok dance trend.

"Being a thousand miles away doesn’t mean we can’t dance together," they captioned their video, where they shimmy and shake and show off the dance moves part of the viral trend.

Related: Kyra Sedgwick Says Everyone Asked Her for Relationship Advice on the Set of Her New Movie

The 2019 song became the No. 1 song on TikTok Billboard Top 50 at one point in September, likely because of the new trend.

The "Disco" TikTok trend isn't the first time Bacon, 66, and Sedgwick, 59, have tried out viral dances. In June 2022, the couple attempted the "Footloose Drop" dance trend, a callback to Bacon's starring role in the 1984 movie — which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

This move involves one person holding their dance partner by their arm and leg before the beat drops. "I don't remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography 🤣 but figured we'd give it a spin," Bacon wrote on Instagram at the time.

Kevin Winter/Getty Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon in 2024

Not only do Bacon and Sedgwick dance — they can sing too! In February 2023, the couple dueted Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" — with a bleating toy goat joining in.

They recently marked their 36th wedding anniversary with a song in September. They put their own personal touch to the Johnny Cash and June Carter song "Jackson," singing while Bacon strummed on his guitar.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bacon told PEOPLE in July 2020 why their bond is so special — and a lot of it comes down to their mutual support. "Kyra and I believe in each other as actors, as directors and as talent. She's never been anything other than supportive of me," he said.

"She doesn't have a competitive bone in her body when it comes to me. She takes my successes as hers. I'm the same way."

Kevin Bacon/Instagram Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick in 2024

Related: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Joke They're Starting to 'Look Alike': 'Been Together for a While'

The couple shares son Travis and daughter Sosie.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.