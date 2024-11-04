Kevin Bacon and Wife Kyra Sedgwick to Co-Direct and Star in Movie Alongside Their Kids Travis and Sosie

The family of four is coming together for a comedic horror film

Stewart Cook/Getty Sosie Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon and Travis Bacon

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are making it a family affair for their upcoming film.

The Golden Globe winning-couple will be joined by their son Travis Bacon, 35, and daughter, Sosie Bacon, 32, in an all-new comedy horror movie produced by Mixed Breed Films and Dark Castle Entertainment, according to a press release shared on Monday, Nov. 4.

“There may not be a more compelling Hollywood family than the Bacons,” Dark Castle co-CEO Norman Golightly told the outlet. “We can’t wait to bring their unique dynamic to the screen and then wildly turn it on its head for audiences.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The film, titled Family Movie, is based on the Dan Beers screenplay Premature, which follows an “eclectic” family of filmmakers on their quest to make their latest project.

However, the horror is shifted from the story’s plot to the family’s real life when a dead body turns up on their set — forcing the group to do whatever it takes to cover up the crime and complete their "low-budget" film.

Kevin, 66, and Kyra, 59, met on the set of 1988's Lemon Sky and then worked together in 2004 for both Cavedweller and The Woodsman. In January, the couple booked their first film together in 20 years, The Best You Can, previously titled Connescence.

But the Bacons are no strangers to slasher films.

Kevin Winter/Getty Sosie Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon and Travis Bacon attend the World Premiere of A24's "MAXXXINE

Kevin, known for his roles in Friday the 13th and Hollow Man, most recently starred in 2024’s MaXXXine. Meanwhile, Sosie starred in 2022’s Smile.

"When she got this part [in Smile], even knowing how hard she had worked, and knowing she was good, when I saw the movie I was just really taken aback with," Bacon told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2022. "Not only with how great she was but also how hard that role was, because it's one of those parts where there is no break.”

"Usually, you start out and the character's pretty happy for at least, you know, 15 minutes or 20 minutes before everything becomes horrible. But that's a movie where the stress level is [insane]. I was very proud of her," he added.

Paras Griffin/Getty Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, October 2023

The same year, the family worked together for Space Oddity.

Kevin starred in the sci-fi comedy, which was directed by Kyra, and the couple — who recently celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary — even enlisted their son Travis as a composer.

"It's great working with your family, and it's complicated working with your family," she told PEOPLE at the time. "But you know no one's going anywhere, so that's kind of nice. You can struggle through it and puzzle through it together."

Travis also previously worked as a composer for his mom for her directorial debut with 2017's Story of A Girl — which featured Kevin and Sosie.

