Kevin Barnett Remembered: Fellow Comedians, Hollywood Pay Tribute To Stand-Up And ‘Rel’ Co-Creator

Dino-Ray Ramos

Refresh for updates. Stand-up comedian and Rel co-creator Kevin Barnett died today and his comedy peers and figures from Hollywood came forward on social media to pay tribute and send condolences for the loss of a rising talent in the industry.

David Alan Grier, who starred in The Carmichael Show, in which Barnett wrote tweeted, “Rest In Peace Kevin Barnett. Too young, just too, too young…” Mike Scully, who also worked on The Carmichael Show as a consulting producer tweeted, “Kevin Barnett was a great standup, but I knew him as a smart, funny, talented TV writer and just a really sweet guy who made the insanity of the late nights more fun. Condolences to his family and friends. Can’t believe I’m writing this.”

The official Comedy Central Twitter account wrote, “Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed.”

Others who paid tribute include Ron Funches, Chelsea Peretti, Roy Wood Jr. and others. Read the tweets below.










