Kevin Barnett Remembered: Fellow Comedians, Hollywood Pay Tribute To Stand-Up And ‘Rel’ Co-Creator

Refresh for updates. Stand-up comedian and Rel co-creator Kevin Barnett died today and his comedy peers and figures from Hollywood came forward on social media to pay tribute and send condolences for the loss of a rising talent in the industry.

David Alan Grier, who starred in The Carmichael Show, in which Barnett wrote tweeted, “Rest In Peace Kevin Barnett. Too young, just too, too young…” Mike Scully, who also worked on The Carmichael Show as a consulting producer tweeted, “Kevin Barnett was a great standup, but I knew him as a smart, funny, talented TV writer and just a really sweet guy who made the insanity of the late nights more fun. Condolences to his family and friends. Can’t believe I’m writing this.”

Related stories

Russell Baker Dies: Pulitzer Prize-Winning Writer, Columnist & PBS Host Was 93

Comedian Kevin Barnett Dies: 'Rel' Co-Creator Was 32

Pepita Ferrari Dies: Canadian Documentary Filmmaker Was 66

The official Comedy Central Twitter account wrote, “Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed.”

Others who paid tribute include Ron Funches, Chelsea Peretti, Roy Wood Jr. and others. Read the tweets below.

RIP Kevin Barnett a true talent taken too early. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) January 22, 2019





i am so sad https://t.co/ScYINWIgvF — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) January 22, 2019





Kevin Barnett was a great standup, but I knew him as a smart, funny, talented TV writer and just a really sweet guy who made the insanity of the late nights more fun. Condolences to his family and friends. Can't believe I'm writing this. — Mike Scully (@scullymike) January 22, 2019





RIP another comedian who was a great dude. Seriously a great dude. @Fatboybarnett rest easy Kevin. — yannispappas (@yannispappas) January 22, 2019





RIP the hilarious Kevin Barnett. So much great work and good times. Gone way too soon. — James Adomian (@JAdomian) January 22, 2019





Kevin Barnett was a beautifully fearless and funny soul. My heart aches for his family and all who ever had the chance to work with him. RIP https://t.co/CM9YRzpWwq — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 22, 2019





Kevin Barnett was the greatest, most positive fucking dude, and this is absolutely tragic. — Adam Newman (@Adam_Newman) January 22, 2019





I can’t believe this. RIP Kevin Barnett. One of the nicest, funniest dudes. An amazing comic and writer who just created his own series. What a massive loss of a guy who made amazing comedy on stage and television. Dammit. pic.twitter.com/eCMmj5eQrC — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 22, 2019





I thought it was a prank because this is the kind of dark shit Kevin would coordinate with some kind of insanely funny punchline that managed to be disturbing yet inspiring in a fucked up way. Jesus. My thoughts are with his friends and family. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 22, 2019





Instagram Photo More

RIP Kevin Barnett. Honestly, so few comics are even funny, fewer are cool, and almost none are decent. This guy was all three. Sending love to his fam and buds. — Zach Broussard (@ZachBroussard) January 22, 2019





kevin barnett was so so funny & also genuinely the nicest guy, this is heartbreaking — Megan Neuringer (@MeganNeuringer) January 22, 2019