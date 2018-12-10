Kevin Clifton says he won't be quitting 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Kevin Clifton has said that he’s no plans to walk from Strictly Come Dancing.

Press reports suggested that the pro-dancer, who’s partnering semi-finalist Stacey Dooley in the latest series, is set to quit, but he’s said that he’s ‘not going anywhere’.

The Sun on Sunday claimed that he was planning to leave of friction with show bosses, and also with his estranged wife Karen, also a pro-dancer on the show’

It was claimed that he was ‘overheard backstage saying he feels the time is right for him to move on and that winning the contest won’t weigh heavily on his decision’.

Veteran Clifton has appeared on the show for six series, but has never won the Glitterball Trophy, though he’s currently favourite with Dooley to lift the prize this year.

Asked by a fan on Twitter if there is any truth to the story, he replied: “Course it’s not true. I’m not going anywhere as long as they still want me.”

In a second tweet, he added: “Absolutely no plans to leave @bbcstrictly . No idea what this is about.

“Wow, reports of me quitting @bbcstrictly today are the first I’ve heard of it.”

Kevin and filmmaker Stacey sailed into the semi-finals last night, as Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard finally left the dancefloor.

The pair are currently odds on favourites to win, at 5/2, with Faye Tozer at 5/1, Joe Sugg at 5/1 and Ashley Roberts at 12/1.

The final takes place this coming weekend on BBC One.

