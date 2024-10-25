Kevin Costner was ‘afraid of looking old’ on ‘Yellowstone’ set

Kevin Costner got the actor who played his son on ‘Yellowstone’ to dye the grey out of his hair – so it wouldn’t made him look like an old father on screen.

‘The Bodyguard’ actor, 69, starred as ranch patriarch John Dutton on the hit Paramount Network series, and Dave Annable, 45, who portrayed his son Lee Dutton in the show, has opened up about Kevin’s grooming order.

Telling People about his latest role in season two of the series ‘Lioness’, he said about being allowed to go back to his natural grey hair for the part: “I asked and this one they said, ‘Yes’.

“I asked on ‘Yellowstone’, and God bless Mr Costner, he was like, ‘No – you’re going to dye it. I don’t want to look that old’.

“I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Copy that. That makes sense’.”

Before he left ‘Yellowstone’, Kevin was reportedly raking in $1.3 million per episode.

But since leaving he has admitted his epic ‘Horizon’ western film series has not had “overwhelming success”.

Kevin plunged a huge chunk of his personal fortune into making the first in a series of movies in an epic western series, which he has so far followed up with ‘Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2’, with a third ‘chapter’ on the way.

He said at the 2024 Venice Film Festival about the first installment: “It didn’t have overwhelming success.”

But the ‘Dances with Wolves’ star optimistically added: “I’ve had a lot of movies that way, that have stood the test of time.”

Kevin added the studio behind ‘Horizon’ initially planned to release its sequel six weeks after the first film’s release – before they backtracked and decided not to put it out in mid-August.

But he added: “For me, it fell back into my plan, which was I always wanted to come out with movies about five-six months apart.

“And that was going to allow me to come to Venice. I would have never come to Venice, because they won’t show the film here if it was already out.”