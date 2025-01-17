Kevin Costner Is 'in a Good Place' as He Turns 70 and Not 'Looking' for a Serious Romance (Exclusive Source)

Kevin Costner is right where he needs to be as he marks his 70th birthday.

The two-time Oscar winner's latest age milestone is on Saturday, Jan. 18, and a source close to Costner tells PEOPLE he is "in a good place and having fun with his family and friends."

His family includes seven children: daughters Annie, 40, Lily, 38, and Grace, 14, plus sons Joe, 36, Liam, 28, Cayden, 17, and Hayes, 15.

But his time with loved ones as of late doesn't include any romantic prospects for Costner, who finalized his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner in February 2024.

"He is not seriously involved with anyone and not necessarily looking for anything more than that right now," the source adds.

Richard Foreman/ Warner Bros Kevin Costner in Horizon: An American Saga (2024)

Last year had its memorable moments for Costner, including the release of the first part of his Western epic Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1.

While the film "didn’t have overwhelming success," Costner added at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024, per Variety, “I’ve had a lot of movies that way, that have stood the test of time."

The source says now that the Field of Dreams actor "knows people's moviegoing habits have changed" he is "optimistic about the remainder of [the Horizon films], because he has seen success in streaming."

"Horizon is close to his heart, and a project he has worked on for years," the source adds of the film, now streaming on Netflix and Max.

Courtesy Kevin Costner Kevin Costner and his kids

Back in November 2024, Costner shared a rare family photo with most of his kids (sans Liam) as they celebrated Thanksgiving together.

“Hoping you guys had a wonderful Thanksgiving with the people you love most,” he wrote in the caption. “At the top of my 'grateful for' list are the many really, really special memories I’ve gotten to make with my kids this year.”

"Here’s to a holiday season dedicated to making more," the actor concluded.

The source says Costner has spent a lot of time with his kids and dog in recent months. "Kevin is cool, real and in some ways old-school in his thinking," the source says. "He has a lot of interests and loves being busy when he is in that mode."

