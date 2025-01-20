Kevin Costner honours friendship with Whitney Houston on his 70th birthday

The Oscar-winning actor, who turned the milestone age on Saturday, took to Instagram over the weekend to re-post a throwback photo from the late singer-actress's official account. The snap shows Kevin, Whitney, and hairstylist Ellin LaVar standing together and flashing big smiles on the set of their hit 1992 film, The Bodyguard. "This photo reminds me of how lucky I am to be getting another birthday," he wrote in the caption. "We lost such a light when we lost Whitney.". Whitney died at the age of 48 in 2012. Estate officials now run the I Will Always Love You hitmaker's social media pages.