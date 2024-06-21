Kevin Costner Says Princess Diana ‘Fancied’ Him, Would Have Starred In ‘Bodyguard’ Sequel

Kevin Costner never got to act alongside Princess Diana in a planned sequel to “The Bodyguard,” but he nonetheless has fond memories of his brief professional encounter with the late British royal.

In a wide-ranging interview on “The Howard Stern Show” aired this week, Costner recalled approaching Diana about a potential role in a followup to the 1992 romantic drama, in which he’d starred opposite Whitney Houston. He also credited Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, with connecting them sometime around 1996.

The project got shelved shelved in the wake of Diana’s 1997 death in a car crash at age 36.

“I never made that movie because I could not replace Princess Di,” Costner said.

As for plot specifics, the movie would’ve taken place at least partly in Hong Kong and, in a case of art imitating life, would’ve depicted Diana’s break from the British royal family.

Watch Kevin Costner discuss Princess Diana and “The Bodyguard” below.

At some point in their discussions, Diana ― who would’ve been making her screen acting debut in the film ― made a very specific request, Costner recalled.

“She said, ‘Is there going to be a kissing scene?’ And I said, ‘Do you want there to be one?’ And she said, ‘Yeah,’” he explained. “And I said, ‘Then we’ll do that.’”

The original “Bodyguard” follows actor and singer Rachel Marron (played by Houston), who hires a former Secret Service agent, Frank Farmer (Costner), after receiving death threats from an unknown stalker.

At first, the straight-laced Frank has no patience for Rachel’s diva antics. But the pair eventually fall in love ― and their budding romance puts both of their lives in danger.

The “Bodyguard” soundtrack featured Houston’s chilling remake of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” as well as the hits “I Have Nothing” and “I’m Every Woman.” It remains the bestselling movie album of all time.

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Bodyguard" in 1992. Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

It’s unclear whether Diana would’ve been playing the film’s romantic lead, as Houston did in the original. In his chat with Stern, Costner alluded to an unnamed Asian actor who was being considered as a love interest for his character.

Elsewhere in the interview, Costner also opened up about an encounter he’d had with Prince William years later.

“He looked at me and he said, ‘My mom fancied you,’” he said. “It was the sweetest, gentlest thing.”

Costner first opened up about his long-defunct “Bodyguard” sequel plans in a 2012 chat with Anderson Cooper. The Stern interview, however, appears to be the first time he’s shared much about the plot ― as well as his potential co-star’s alleged crush.

Though the “Bodyguard” sequel never saw the light of day, plans for a remake of the original film were announced in 2021. Matthew López, who made his directorial debut last year with the gay romantic comedy “Red, White & Royal Blue,” is attached to write the screenplay.

