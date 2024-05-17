Kevin Costner Has a Tense Standoff in Sweeping New Trailer for “Horizon: An American Saga”

'Horizon: An American Saga' has two films in theaters this summer: Chapter 1 on June 28, then Chapter 2 on Aug. 16

Kevin Costner is conquering the Wild West in the expansive new trailer for his passion project Horizon: An American Saga.

In the sneak peek, shared May 17 ahead of the film's premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Costner has a tense standoff with Jamie Campbell Bower as new footage showcases the large ensemble cast and breathtaking American frontier landscapes.

Costner is a star, producer, co-writer and director on the films. Chapter 1 is in theaters June 28, then Chapter 2 on Aug. 16.

Richard Foreman Abby Lee and Kevin Costner in "Horizon: An American Saga"

The cast also includes: Abbey Lee, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Georgia MacPhail, Douglas Smith, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Kathleen Quinlan and many more.

A synopsis teases that Horizon "explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many."

"Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Kevin Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."



Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 is in theaters June 28, then Chapter 2 on Aug. 16.

