Kevin Costner Wants to Defend 'Legacy' in the First Teaser for Part 2 of “Yellowstone” Season 5

The series will return to Paramount Network on Sunday, Nov. 10

Get ready to return to the Dutton Ranch!

Paramount Network released the first teaser for the second part of season 5 of Yellowstone on Friday, Aug. 30, and everyone in Montana wants to protect what’s theirs.

“Legacy — if you build something worth having, someone’s going to try and take it,” Kevin Costner says as John Dutton in the preview.

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) teases going to extreme measures to keep him and wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) safe. “What I’m doing isn’t for the ranch,” Kayce says to Monica. “It’s for us.”

And Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) puts in a threatening call to sister Beth (Kelly Reilly). “You destroy me, you destroy yourself,” he tells her over the phone.

Cam McLeod/Paramount Network Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton on 'Yellowstone'

But Beth won’t be intimated. “Unlike you, I keep my promises,” she responds.

The teaser also shows Jamie rushing to shred papers as the FBI pays a visit to Montana.

AlthoughYellowstone planned to end with season 5, reports surfaced earlier this week claiming that Paramount Network began negotiations for a potential sixth season led by Reilly, 47, and Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler. Costner, 69, confirmed in June that he’d be leaving the series and won’t appear in the second half of season 5.

Paramount+ 'Yellowstone' season 5 key art

“I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue season 5B or into the future,” he said in an Instagram video. “It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. And I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies.”

Costner told PEOPLE he originally signed on for Yellowstone because show creator Taylor Sheridan told him the series would only be one season.

"When it was first pitched to me by Taylor it was one season and [like] a long movie, which [is] speaking my language… but ultimately, I think what happened was the studio didn't want that," the father of seven said. "And because he's such a prolific writer, he said, ‘I can do that. I can make a series that goes on.'"

Danno Nell/Paramount Network Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone'

Costner gladly "stepped up," and "I said, 'I’ll do it for three seasons'," he continued, “and I ended up doing it for five."

But when the future of the series seemed uncertain, Costner started to reconsider. "There was a moment where that show for me stopped for 14 months... That's the fact,” he said. “I could have done a lot of things in that time, but I wasn't aware that that [hold-up] was going to happen."

Ultimately, when "the scripts weren’t there," said Costner, he decided to move on. But don’t count a return to Yellowstone out for the Oscar winner.

Paramount Network Kevin Coster (left) and Luke Grimes on 'Yellowstone'

“It might be an interesting moment to come back and finish the mythology of this modern-day family," Costner said. "And if that happens, I would step into it if I agreed with how it was being done."

The first part of season 5 ended with Jamie making a play to remove John from office and take out Beth permanently. For anyone looking to catch up on all the Dutton family drama, Paramount Network will stream Yellowstone seasons 1-5 over Labor Day Weekend starting Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 p.m. ET.

Yellowstone season 5B premieres Sunday, Nov. 10, on Paramount Network.

Read the original article on People.