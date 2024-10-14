Is Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' Story "Finished"? The Actor Has Doubts

Does Kevin Costner know something we don’t? In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight , the 69-year-old actor hinted at his Yellowstone storyline not being finished.

"That's been a wonderful part of my life, you know, making Yellowstone. And who knows, sometimes some things have a way of circling back," Kevin said in the interview. "I haven't seen that dust trail coming toward me. But I've always been open to what I started. And the five seasons was a lot for us to do. I think that, you know, that story is not finished."

This comes as a shock to many, seeing as the actor already confirmed that he will not appear in the second half of Season 5.

"Hi everyone, I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love—that I know you love—I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future," Kevin revealed in an Instagram video on June 20, 2024. "It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning, and I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."

At this point, we’re all trying to keep up with what creator Taylor Sheridan has in store. For much of this year, the consensus was that Part Two was the end of an era. Now, Deadline reports that negotiations are underway for a potential sixth season with Cole Hauser (Rip) and Kelly Reilly (Beth) at the helm. Considering new promotional videos and posts are touting this installation of episodes as "The Epic Return" of Yellowstone—as opposed to the finale of it—one can hope that more cowboy drama is in store for fans everywhere.

